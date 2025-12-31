

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - With several markets in the Asia-Pacific region closed for New Year's Eve, stocks moved in a tight band in lackluster session on Wednesday.



Markets in South Korea, Japan and Thailand are closed on account of New Year's Eve. Markets in Australia and New Zeland closed early today. Hong Kong will also shut early.



In the Australian market, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 ended the shortened trading session with a marginal loss of 2.80 points or 0.03% at 8,714.30. The broader All Ordinaries index edged down 3.60 points or 0.04% to 9,018.80.



Chinese stocks turned in a mixed performance this morning. The Shanghai Composite Index was down 1.55 points at 3,963.57 a few minutes before the end of the morning session.



Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China showed China's NBS Composite PMI Output Index edged up to 50.7 in December from 49.7 in the previous month, marking the highest reading since June.



The NBS Manufacturing PMI unexpectedly rose to 50.1 in December, surpassing both November's reading and expectations of 49.2.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 245.60 points or 0.95% at 25,609 a little while ago. The Hong Market will close early today.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News