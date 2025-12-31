

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The NZ dollar fell to nearly a 2-week low of 90.37 against the yen and more than a 1-1/2-month low of 1.1588 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 90.60 and 1.1558, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the euro, the kiwi dropped to 9-day lows of 0.5777 and 2.0328 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 0.5792 and 2.0282, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 89.00 against the yen, 1.16 against the aussie, 0.56 against the greenback and 2.04 against the euro.



