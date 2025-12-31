

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBF, SFTBY, 9984.T), a Japanese investment holding company, on Wednesday said it has completed an additional $22.5 billion investment in OpenAI at the second closing on December 26.



The company completed the first closing in April 2025 with a $7.5 billion investment through SoftBank Vision Fund 2.



The second closing comprised a further $22.5 billion investment, also through SVF2.



The investment fully satisfies the company's previously announced commitment of up to $40 billion made on March 31.



Together with an oversubscribed and upsized $11 billion participation from third-party co-investors, the final aggregate commitment of $41 billion has now been fully funded.



Following the completion of the investment, the company's aggregate ownership interest in OpenAI stands at approximately 11%.



On Tuesday, SoftBank Group closed trading 1.90% lesser at JPY 4,400 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



