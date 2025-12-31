DJ Zentra Group plc: Full year results for the year ending 30 June 2025

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: Full year results for the year ending 30 June 2025 31-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 December 2025 ZENTRA GROUP PLC ("Zentra" or "the Company") Full year results for the year ending 30 June 2025 Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, is pleased to announce its audited results for the year ended 30 June 2025 (FY25). Financial highlights -- Reduction in revenue of GBP6.59m, 45% on the prior year, from GBP14.65m to GBP8.06m, driven by a reduction in sales completions from 52 to 27 during the period. -- Gross loss of GBP0.29m, down by GBP0.47m or 261% on prior year mainly due to sales completions of plots subject to impairment in the current and prior years (FY24: gross profit of GBP0.18m). -- Loss before tax of GBP1.71m, which was GBP1.84m better than the prior year (FY24: loss of GBP3.56m). -- Basic loss per share of 4.4 pence (FY24: loss of 8.7 pence). -- Sale of four subsidiaries to a related party for a profit of GBP1.41m. -- Loans and borrowings of GBP8.55m (FY24: GBP16.98m). The loan note facility was extended for a further 12 months to March 2026 at reduced interest rate of 6% per annum (FY24: 7%). -- A new loan facility with a related party of GBP7.94m at an interest rate of 6% per annum (the previous shareholder loan balance in FY24 was GBP10.98m at an interest rate of 7%). The new loan was extended in the period to December 2026, with the ability to extend for a further 2 years. -- As part of finalising the annual audit, on 30 December 2025 the Group has: 1. agreed with OH UK Holdings Limited ("OHUK") that OHUK will make available a further amount of GBP3m to the Group if required, increasing the maximum aggregate funding available under the existing loan agreement to GBP11m; and 2. agreed to further extend the Loan Note due to mature on 14 March 2026 until the Group has recovered the loan receivable due from the developer of the One Victoria project in Manchester. Operating highlights -- Completion of the sale of all remaining 24 houses at Victoria Road, Eccleshill under the new Zentra Homes brand. -- Continued progress to move away from co-living activity due to uncertainties on returns and drain on operational capacity. -- Advancement of construction on the One Victoria project in Manchester, with the completion of the 129 apartment complex, under the Zentra Living brand, expected in the second quarter of 2026 utilising a fixed-price contract procurement strategy. Pre-sales of the units are now well progressed. -- Transition onto the Aquis Real Asset Market ("ARAM") segment of the Aquis stock exchange, which aims to give issuers a structure that aligns capital formation to individual projects and gives investors clearer visibility of asset-level economics. -- Nick Courtney appointed as Finance Director, adding substantial knowledge and experience to the Group's leadership team and finance function. Post Period Events -- Completion of the design phase on the newly acquired New Islington development, with on-site activity expected in the first half of 2026. -- Completion of the sale of the land at the rear of Seaton House, Stockport for GBP0.4m. Outlook -- The completion of the One Victoria project in Manchester, and commencement of on-site works at the 40 apartment New Islington development are a core focus heading into calendar 2026. -- The reorganisation of the financial and operational structures in early FY25 has created a leaner team, but with a renewed focus on pipeline projects to create lasting value for our shareholders. The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2025 is available in full to download from the Company's website (www.zentragroup.co.uk). Contacts Zentra Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk Nick Courtney Finance Director Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Corporate Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About Zentra Group plc Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk. References to page numbers throughout this announcement relates to the page numbers within the Annual Report of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2025. STRATEGIC REPORT Chairman's statement The year to 30 June 2025 was one of decisive progress for Zentra. The Board's principal aim has been to complete the strategic reset we set in motion last year and to position the Group for the next stage of its journey. In November and December 2024, we executed a package of actions that strengthened the balance sheet and sharpened the focus of the business. We sold a portfolio of completed residential and commercial properties at market value, reduced and refinanced our core borrowings at a lower rate, and agreed a loan waiver. Together these measures reduced net debt and inventory and improved the Group's financial outlook, as discussed in the interim results. The reset was the natural extension of the strategic realignment announced last year. We withdrew from co-living and from self-delivery. We then focused the business on two clear propositions; namely Zentra Living which delivers modern city centre apartments and Zentra Homes which delivers high quality family housing in the communities where we operate. Post the year end, we completed the transfer of our listing to the Aquis Real Asset Market (ARAM) becoming, in the process, the first company admitted to this segment. We chose ARAM because it has been developed for real asset backed businesses and because it allows us to present value more clearly at the level where it is created, namely the asset. Becoming an early adopter underlines our intent to remain agile and forward looking. ARAM should give us a better framework to align equity and debt to the timings of our projects and to broaden investor engagement as the pipeline grows. The Board's role through this period has been to set direction, ensure proper governance and allocate capital with discipline. We are pleased that during the year all 24 homes at Eccleshill were sold to a registered housing provider, making a tangible contribution in the local community. The Board also oversaw a material simplification of the organisation to better reflect what Zentra does today. The headcount has been reduced to 14 full time equivalents (FTEs) from 28 FTEs (July 2024), as a result of the cessation of co-living activity, the exit from construction services, the reduction of property management activity and the completion of our projects. The Interim Results also recorded lower administrative expenses as the cost base was tightened. Looking forward, the principal objective is to translate our simplified business model into delivery and value. The Group is now a leaner developer with a focused portfolio, a more resilient financial base and a "capital markets home" that better suits the way we operate - a move from the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange to the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market and then on to ARAM. The management team is building a pipeline that looks beyond the limited size ready-to-go schemes of prior years, towards larger projects that require careful planning, structuring and patient execution and, at the same time, exploring development management opportunities with a variety of land owners and end users. The Board will continue to support this work through disciplined oversight of risk, returns and capital. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank our shareholders, colleagues and partners for their support over an important year for Zentra. David Izett Chairman 30 December 2025 Chief Executive's statement This has been a year of action. We set out to simplify Zentra, de-risk delivery and concentrate the portfolio around the places and products where we can create the most value. We executed a restructuring which included selling a portfolio of completed properties, refinancing our shareholder loan at a lower interest rate, securing a loan waiver and putting in place additional liquidity. By 31 December 2024 net debt had reduced by roughly a third and inventory had reduced over GBP7 million, giving us a cleaner base for delivery. The interim results set out these movements and the detail of the property transactions and facilities. Our operational model is now firmly in sync with our revised strategy. We have exited co-living operations and in house construction and have moved fully to fixed price third party delivery. We have focused the business on two clear propositions. Zentra Living is our city apartment platform and Zentra Homes is our family housing platform. The rebrand to Zentra last year was the precursor of this change. We have also reduced our overheads to align with our narrower range of activities. Headcount has been realigned to 14 from 28 (July 2024) and administrative expenses moved lower in the year as we re-aligned our overall cost base. Performance against strategic objectives 1. Deliver the projects already in our pipeline. Zentra Homes delivered its first scheme to completion at One Meadow

