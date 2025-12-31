Zentra Group plc: Full year results for the year ending 30 June 2025 -13

DJ Zentra Group plc: Full year results for the year ending 30 June 2025

Zentra Group plc (ZNT) Zentra Group plc: Full year results for the year ending 30 June 2025 31-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 December 2025 ZENTRA GROUP PLC ("Zentra" or "the Company") Full year results for the year ending 30 June 2025 Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, is pleased to announce its audited results for the year ended 30 June 2025 (FY25). Financial highlights -- Reduction in revenue of GBP6.59m, 45% on the prior year, from GBP14.65m to GBP8.06m, driven by a reduction in sales completions from 52 to 27 during the period. -- Gross loss of GBP0.29m, down by GBP0.47m or 261% on prior year mainly due to sales completions of plots subject to impairment in the current and prior years (FY24: gross profit of GBP0.18m). -- Loss before tax of GBP1.71m, which was GBP1.84m better than the prior year (FY24: loss of GBP3.56m). -- Basic loss per share of 4.4 pence (FY24: loss of 8.7 pence). -- Sale of four subsidiaries to a related party for a profit of GBP1.41m. -- Loans and borrowings of GBP8.55m (FY24: GBP16.98m). The loan note facility was extended for a further 12 months to March 2026 at reduced interest rate of 6% per annum (FY24: 7%). -- A new loan facility with a related party of GBP7.94m at an interest rate of 6% per annum (the previous shareholder loan balance in FY24 was GBP10.98m at an interest rate of 7%). The new loan was extended in the period to December 2026, with the ability to extend for a further 2 years. -- As part of finalising the annual audit, on 30 December 2025 the Group has: 1. agreed with OH UK Holdings Limited ("OHUK") that OHUK will make available a further amount of GBP3m to the Group if required, increasing the maximum aggregate funding available under the existing loan agreement to GBP11m; and 2. agreed to further extend the Loan Note due to mature on 14 March 2026 until the Group has recovered the loan receivable due from the developer of the One Victoria project in Manchester. Operating highlights -- Completion of the sale of all remaining 24 houses at Victoria Road, Eccleshill under the new Zentra Homes brand. -- Continued progress to move away from co-living activity due to uncertainties on returns and drain on operational capacity. -- Advancement of construction on the One Victoria project in Manchester, with the completion of the 129 apartment complex, under the Zentra Living brand, expected in the second quarter of 2026 utilising a fixed-price contract procurement strategy. Pre-sales of the units are now well progressed. -- Transition onto the Aquis Real Asset Market ("ARAM") segment of the Aquis stock exchange, which aims to give issuers a structure that aligns capital formation to individual projects and gives investors clearer visibility of asset-level economics. -- Nick Courtney appointed as Finance Director, adding substantial knowledge and experience to the Group's leadership team and finance function. Post Period Events -- Completion of the design phase on the newly acquired New Islington development, with on-site activity expected in the first half of 2026. -- Completion of the sale of the land at the rear of Seaton House, Stockport for GBP0.4m. Outlook -- The completion of the One Victoria project in Manchester, and commencement of on-site works at the 40 apartment New Islington development are a core focus heading into calendar 2026. -- The reorganisation of the financial and operational structures in early FY25 has created a leaner team, but with a renewed focus on pipeline projects to create lasting value for our shareholders. The Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 30 June 2025 is available in full to download from the Company's website (www.zentragroup.co.uk). Contacts Zentra Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk Nick Courtney Finance Director Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser and AQSE Corporate Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About Zentra Group plc Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT. For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.zentragroup.co.uk. References to page numbers throughout this announcement relates to the page numbers within the Annual Report of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2025. STRATEGIC REPORT Chairman's statement The year to 30 June 2025 was one of decisive progress for Zentra. The Board's principal aim has been to complete the strategic reset we set in motion last year and to position the Group for the next stage of its journey. In November and December 2024, we executed a package of actions that strengthened the balance sheet and sharpened the focus of the business. We sold a portfolio of completed residential and commercial properties at market value, reduced and refinanced our core borrowings at a lower rate, and agreed a loan waiver. Together these measures reduced net debt and inventory and improved the Group's financial outlook, as discussed in the interim results. The reset was the natural extension of the strategic realignment announced last year. We withdrew from co-living and from self-delivery. We then focused the business on two clear propositions; namely Zentra Living which delivers modern city centre apartments and Zentra Homes which delivers high quality family housing in the communities where we operate. Post the year end, we completed the transfer of our listing to the Aquis Real Asset Market (ARAM) becoming, in the process, the first company admitted to this segment. We chose ARAM because it has been developed for real asset backed businesses and because it allows us to present value more clearly at the level where it is created, namely the asset. Becoming an early adopter underlines our intent to remain agile and forward looking. ARAM should give us a better framework to align equity and debt to the timings of our projects and to broaden investor engagement as the pipeline grows. The Board's role through this period has been to set direction, ensure proper governance and allocate capital with discipline. We are pleased that during the year all 24 homes at Eccleshill were sold to a registered housing provider, making a tangible contribution in the local community. The Board also oversaw a material simplification of the organisation to better reflect what Zentra does today. The headcount has been reduced to 14 full time equivalents (FTEs) from 28 FTEs (July 2024), as a result of the cessation of co-living activity, the exit from construction services, the reduction of property management activity and the completion of our projects. The Interim Results also recorded lower administrative expenses as the cost base was tightened. Looking forward, the principal objective is to translate our simplified business model into delivery and value. The Group is now a leaner developer with a focused portfolio, a more resilient financial base and a "capital markets home" that better suits the way we operate - a move from the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange to the Access Segment of the AQSE Growth Market and then on to ARAM. The management team is building a pipeline that looks beyond the limited size ready-to-go schemes of prior years, towards larger projects that require careful planning, structuring and patient execution and, at the same time, exploring development management opportunities with a variety of land owners and end users. The Board will continue to support this work through disciplined oversight of risk, returns and capital. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank our shareholders, colleagues and partners for their support over an important year for Zentra. David Izett Chairman 30 December 2025 Chief Executive's statement This has been a year of action. We set out to simplify Zentra, de-risk delivery and concentrate the portfolio around the places and products where we can create the most value. We executed a restructuring which included selling a portfolio of completed properties, refinancing our shareholder loan at a lower interest rate, securing a loan waiver and putting in place additional liquidity. By 31 December 2024 net debt had reduced by roughly a third and inventory had reduced over GBP7 million, giving us a cleaner base for delivery. The interim results set out these movements and the detail of the property transactions and facilities. Our operational model is now firmly in sync with our revised strategy. We have exited co-living operations and in house construction and have moved fully to fixed price third party delivery. We have focused the business on two clear propositions. Zentra Living is our city apartment platform and Zentra Homes is our family housing platform. The rebrand to Zentra last year was the precursor of this change. We have also reduced our overheads to align with our narrower range of activities. Headcount has been realigned to 14 from 28 (July 2024) and administrative expenses moved lower in the year as we re-aligned our overall cost base. Performance against strategic objectives 1. Deliver the projects already in our pipeline. Zentra Homes delivered its first scheme to completion at One Meadow

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Zentra Group plc: Full year results for the year ending 30 June 2025 -2-

in Eccleshill during the year. This demonstrates our capability in family housing and our ability to work with partners who provide much needed homes in their communities. Zentra Living's One Victoria in Manchester - where the Group acts as development manager and holds a 30% interest - continued to progress on site. The façade, glazing and internal works moved forward and the show apartment supported marketing. Practical completion is expected in the second quarter of 2026 following an energisation delay (supplying electricity to the property) and contractor disruption. 2. Secure sales. During the period we sold more than GBP7 million of inventory and completed the bulk sale of 24 homes at One Meadow, Eccleshill, to a registered housing provider for more than GBP5 million. We resolved a Rights of Light issue on our landholding in Churchgate, Leicester and completed the sale in March 2025 for GBP0.25 million. At Seaton House, Stockport, we completed the disposal of the land to the rear of the property on 5 December 2025 for GBP0.4 million having sold the building in July 2024 for GBP0.6 million. Together with the restructuring, these actions simplify the portfolio and allow capital and management time to be focused on higher-return activity. Pre-sales at One Victoria remain strong. As at 19 December 2025, 72 apartments had exchanged, a further 5 had been reserved, and 52remained available. Our priority is to secure additional pre-sales so we reach handover with a robust sold position. 3. Expand the pipeline. On July 11, after the year-end we completed the acquisition at New Islington. The scheme is planned to deliver forty apartments and one commercial unit. Design, procurement and sales preparation are advancing and our intention is to commence on site in the second quarter of 2026. In parallel, we are progressing a select pipeline in our core markets where planning, cost and sales fundamentals meet our hurdles. Delivery strategy Post the year-end in July 2025 we transferred our listing to the Aquis Real Asset Market (ARAM) and became the first company to trade on the new segment. ARAM is a dedicated part of the Aquis Growth Market designed for listing and trading real asset backed securities, including both equity and debt at the company and asset level. It aims to give issuers a structure that aligns capital formation to individual projects and gives investors clearer visibility of asset-level economics. We chose ARAM because it better matches how our developments are funded and how we intend to communicate value as our pipeline grows. Our future progress is not fully dependent on generating sales revenue from equity-funded developments. We have moved to a diversified delivery strategy that uses the most appropriate route for each scheme. That includes private sale, bulk sale and partnering where it strengthens delivery, and it includes working with registered housing providers and local authorities where this helps address housing need. The strategy diversifies tenure, broadens funding routes and allows us to bring forward larger, longer-duration projects with the right structure for each asset. ARAM sits alongside this strategy by offering a market framework for asset-level equity or debt where that is the best fit, but public-sector partnering is driven by delivery logic rather than by our listing venue. Environment, Social, Governance (ESG) During the year, we became a Member of the Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter (GMGEC), which recognises employers that meet evidence-based criteria across seven characteristics of good employment, including secure and flexible work, paying the Real Living Wage, employee voice, fair recruitment, people management, and health and wellbeing. Membership sits above Supporter status and reflects independently assessed practice rather than an intention to improve, which is why it is regarded as a meaningful badge in the region. We are also an accredited Real Living Wage Employer, a voluntary commitment overseen by the Living Wage Foundation to pay rates calculated to cover the actual cost of living rather than the statutory minimum. Our social impact is felt locally through what we deliver and who we deliver for. The sale of 24 homes at Eccleshill to a registered housing provider ensured those homes serve the local need for affordable housing, and we will continue to use a mix of private sale, bulk sale and, where appropriate, partnerships with registered providers and local authorities on future projects. We are preparing to enhance scheme-level ESG disclosure as projects reach key milestones, beginning with New Islington. On governance, we apply a recognised corporate governance code and disclose compliance on our website. We adopt version 2 of the 2023 QCA Code, and we use that framework for Board oversight of risk and controls. Priorities for the year ahead Our priorities are simple and measurable: 1. Complete and sell One Victoria, targeting a high level of exchanged contracts ahead of practical completion in the first quarter of 2026 and a smooth handover thereafter. 2. Commence on site at New Islington in the second quarter of 2026 with a disciplined pre sales or exit plan. 3. Build our development pipeline. The pipeline is intended to be diversified in terms of delivery strategy and funding approach so that our progress is not dependent on equity generated from sales at the corporate level. Outlook Zentra has evolved over the last few years and is a very different company to the one it was 12 months ago. The restructuring completed in late 2024, the sell down of completed inventory, refinancing at a lower cost and the rebrand have created a simpler base and a clearer route to value. The move to AQSE Growth Market from the Main Market and then subsequently to ARAM signals our intent to remain agile and to align our capital approach with the way our projects are delivered. We have an expert and experienced team, a sound operating model and a growing pipeline that balances private sale with opportunities to support the public sector through partnerships with registered housing providers and local authorities. As such, Zentra is well placed for the next phase of its journey. Jason Upton Chief Executive 30 December 2025 Group's Financial Review Trading For the twelve months ended 30 June 2025, revenue decreased by GBP6.59m (45%) to GBP8.06m (FY24: GBP14.65m). This primarily reflects a reduction in development sales, a wind-down of in-house construction services and a reduction in the provision of property management services. FY25 FY24 Change Change Revenue GBPm GBPm GBPm % Development sales 6.65 8.97 (2.32) (26)% Co-Living project management fee 0.07 0.87 (0.80) (92)% Construction 0.33 4.02 (3.69) (92)% Development management fee 0.75 0.36 0.39 108% Property services 0.15 0.32 (0.17) (53)% Corporate 0.11 0.11 - - TOTAL 8.06 14.65 (6.59) (45)%

Development sales revenue from legal completions remained the largest contributor to Group revenue, accounting for 83% (FY24: 61%) of total revenue. Overall, there was a reduction in legal completions from 52 in FY24 to 27 in FY25, as well as sales of the building at Seaton House, Stockport and land at Churchgate, Leicester. Victoria Road Eccleshill delivered GBP5.08m from 24 legal completions in a bulk sale to a registered housing provider, Oscar House Manchester delivered GBP0.47m from 2 legal completions, St Petersgate Stockport legally completed 1 sale for GBP0.15m and the building at Seaton House Stockport generated revenue of GBP0.6m.

Co-Living project management relates to the construction works undertaken on Co-Living properties where the Group receives a 5.0% cost plus margin on all works undertaken and generated revenue of GBP0.07m (FY24: GBP0.87m). In addition, construction services generated revenue of GBP0.33m in the period (FY24: GBP4.02m) from the management of construction activity at the Group's development sites as well as on behalf of a related parties.

There was an increase in development management fee income to GBP0.75m (FY24: GBP0.36m) and this relates to management services provided on One Victoria Manchester, One Heritage Tower Salford, Bee Kitchens Salford and the OH UK Holdings group of companies (many of which were disposed of by the Group in FY25).

Property services delivered revenue of GBP0.15m (FY24: GBP0.32m). This was driven by management fees and transaction fees.

FY25 FY24 Change Change Statement of Comprehensive Income GBPm GBPm GBPm % Revenue 8.06 14.65 (6.59) (45%) Cost of sales (8.20) (13.65) 5.45 (40%) Cost of sales - Impairment (0.15) (0.82) 0.67 (82%) Gross Profit (0.29) 0.18 (0.47) (261%) Gross margin (3.60)% 1.23% (393%) Administration costs (2.39) (2.62) (0.23) (9%) Exceptional item 1.41 - 1.41 Operating Loss (1.27) (2.44) 1.16 (48%)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Zentra Group plc: Full year results for the year ending 30 June 2025 -3-

Finance expense (0.95) (1.12) 0.17 (15%) Finance income 0.51 - 0.51 (Loss) before taxation (1.71) (3.56) 1.84 (52%) (Loss) per share (pence) (4.4) (8.7) 4.30 (49%)

The gross profit declined by GBP0.47m to a gross loss of GBP0.29m (FY24: profit GBP0.18m) due mainly to pursuing a bulk sale of the development at Victoria Road, Eccleshill. The impairment charge in the period was GBP0.15m (FY24: GBP0.82m) with the majority of the charge arising from the Oscar House and St Petersgate developments prior to their disposal from the Group.

Administrative expenses were GBP2.39m in the period (FY24: GBP2.62m). This represents a decrease of GBP0.23m in overheads arising from a number of factors: a lower salary cost driven by a decrease in average headcount to 21 employees (FY24: 30), a decrease in professional and consultancy costs and reductions in travelling and entertainment costs. A review of overheads was undertaken at the beginning of FY25 which resulted in a series of redundancies with headcount realigned to a more sustainable position in terms of revenue streams.

The operating loss decreased by GBP1.16m to a loss of GBP1.28m (FY24: loss of GBP2.44m). This was largely due to the GBP1.41m profit on sale of the four entities disposed of during the year as outlined below. Finance costs were GBP0.95m (FY24: GBP1.12m) whilst finance income was GBP0.51m (FY24: nil). The decrease in finance costs is attributable to the disposal of Oscar House and the repayment of the facility on the bulk sale of plots at Victoria Road, Eccleshill. The finance income was generated on the investment in associate at the One Victoria Manchester development. The pre taxation loss amounts to GBP1.72m which is a reduction of the loss by GBP1.84 (FY24: GBP3.56m). The basic loss per share was 4.4 pence (FY24: loss 8.7 pence).

Balance Sheet

Development inventory has decreased by GBP12.67m from GBP13.27m to GBP0.61m. The key balances remaining are GBP0.38m at Seaton House and some pre-acquisition costs on the New Islington site purchased following the end of the financial year. Whilst there were almost GBP7m of development inventory sales in the year, the reduction was magnified by the sale to OH UK Holdings Limited ("OHUK") - a related party - of One Heritage Oscar House Ltd, One Heritage Bank Street Ltd, One Heritage Lincoln House Ltd and One Heritage St Petersgate Ltd in November 2024, which together had residential and commercial properties valued at approximately GBP7m.

As part of that restructuring, the parent loan ("Previous Facility") from One Heritage Property Development in Hong Kong (OHPD) was repaid in full and terminated, and a new related party loan ("New Facility") was entered into with OHUK at a reduced interest rate of 6% (down from 7%). The loan has a repayment date of 31 December 2026, with an option to extend for up to 24 months. OHUK is a related party, sharing the same majority shareholders as the Company and OHPD. GBP6.7m of this new loan was drawn down on completion and used to partially repay the Previous Facility. The balance of GBP2.1m on the Previous Facility was then waived (as a capital contribution) by OHPD as part of the restructuring. OHUK also agreed to provide access to an additional GBP1.0m of funding (on the same terms as the New Facility) for a period up to 18 months to support the Group with short-term liquidity whilst development inventory was realised.

Simultaneous to the entity disposals, the Group's balance sheet has been strengthened by the acquisition of a 30% stake in the entity that owns the One Victoria Manchester project by purchasing debt and shares to the value of GBP4.1m. The acquisition was funded by drawing down GBP3.0m from the Previous Facility.

The Group's negative equity position has decreased slightly by GBP0.35m from GBP3.95m to negative equity of GBP3.60m. No dividends have been declared in this year due to a continuing loss-making position.

Liquidity

The focus has been on a restructure of the Group and realising development inventory assets.

Net Debt has decreased significantly from GBP16.99m to GBP8.55m. This movement includes:

-- Interest payment of GBP1.02m; -- Repayment in full of the facility on the development assets at Victoria Road, Eccleshill; -- The sale of One Heritage Oscar House Limited including a loan of GBP1.97m; and -- Repayment and termination of the shareholder loan with OHPD and a new facility with OHUK of GBP7m with an additional

GBP1m of working capital funding. This new loan has an improved debt servicing cost of 6%.

Net Cash inflow from operating activities was GBP3.5m, primarily due to the cashing in of stock inventory, albeit at nominal profit.

In summary, the Company's operational and financial performance will improve as it recycles cash into new developments such as the New Islington acquisition and future development and development management opportunities which will be carefully sourced and managed to improve operational efficiency. The operational and financial restructures which have taken place during the year have accelerated this strategy and put the Group on a stronger financial footing.

The Going Concern statement on page 21 outlines the Directors' views on the Group's ongoing prospects and the key assumptions behind the preparation of the financial statements on a going concern basis, including their views on the material uncertainty contained within that statement.

Risk Management and Principal Risks

The ability of the Group to operate effectively and achieve its strategic objectives is subject to a range of potential risks and uncertainties. The Board and the broader management team take a pro-active approach to identifying and assessing internal and external risks. The potential likelihood and impact of each risk is assessed and mitigation policies are set against them that are judged to be appropriate to the risk level. Management constantly updates plans and these are monitored by the Audit and Risk Committee and reported to the Board.

The principal risks that the Board sees as impacting the Group in the coming period are divided into six categories, and these are set out below together with how the Company mitigates such risks.

1. Strategy: Government regulation, planning policy and land availability.

2. Delivery: Inadequate controls or failures in compliance will impact the Group's operational and financial performance.

3. Operations: Availability and cost of raw materials, sub-contractors, and suppliers.

4. People and culture: Attracting and retaining high-calibre employees.

5. Finance & Liquidity: Availability of finance and working capital.

6. External Factors: Economic environment, including housing demand and mortgage availability.

1. Strategy: Government regulation, planning policy and land availability

A risk exists that changes in the regulatory environment may affect the conditions and time taken to obtain planning approval and technical requirements including changes to Building Regulations or Environmental Regulations, increasing the challenge of providing quality homes where they are most needed. Such changes may also impact our ability to meet our margin or site return on capital employed (ROCE) hurdle rates (this ratio can help to understand how well a company is generating profits from its capital as it is put to use).

An inability to secure sufficient consented land and strategic land options at appropriate cost and quality in the right locations to enhance communities, could affect our ability to grow sales volumes and/or meet our margin and site ROCE hurdle rates. The Group mitigates against these risks by liaising regularly with experts and officials to understand where and when changes may occur.

In addition, the Group monitors proposals by Government to ensure that planning consents meet local requirements and exceed current and expected statutory requirements. The Group regularly reviews land currently owned, committed and pipeline prospects, underpinned with robust key business control where all land acquisitions are subject to formal appraisal and approved by the senior executive team.

2. Delivery: Inadequate controls or failures in compliance will impact the Group's operational and financial performance

A risk exists of failure to achieve excellence in construction, such as design and construction defects, deviation from environmental standards, or through an inability to develop and implement new and innovative construction methods. This could increase costs, expose the Group to future remediation liabilities, and result in poor product quality, reduced selling prices and reduced sales volumes.

To mitigate this, the Group liaises with technical experts to ensure compliance with all regulations around design and materials, along with external engineers through approved panels. It also has detailed build programmes supported by a robust quality assurance.

3. Operations: Availability and cost of raw materials, sub-contractors, and suppliers

A risk exists that not adequately responding to shortages or increased costs of materials and skilled labour or the failure of a key supplier, may lead to increased costs and delays in construction. It may also impact our ability to achieve disciplined growth in the provision of high-quality homes.

The Group no-longer participates in in-house construction of residential development projects. It is reducing its exposure to providing services for the development of Co-Living projects for related parties and has also chosen an approach to the delivery of our development projects by appointing a principal contractor after a period of due diligence, which we believe will deliver the best shareholder value through cost certainty.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Zentra Group plc: Full year results for the year ending 30 June 2025 -4-

4. People and culture: Attracting and retaining high-calibre employees

A risk exists that increasing competition for skills may mean we are unable to recruit and/or retain the best people. Having sufficient skilled employees is critical to delivery of the Company's strategy, whilst maintaining excellence in all of our other strategic priorities.

To mitigate this the Company has a number of People Strategy programmes which include development, training and succession planning, remuneration benchmarking against competitors, and monitoring of employee turnover, absence statistics and feedback from exit interviews.

5. Finance & Liquidity: Availability of finance and working capital

A risk exists that lack of sufficient borrowing and surety facilities to settle liabilities and/or an ability to manage working capital, may mean that we are unable to respond to changes in the economic environment, and take advantage of appropriate land buying and operational opportunities to deliver strategic priorities.

To minimise this risk, the Group has a disciplined operating framework with an appropriate capital structure together with forecasting of working capital and external funding requirements. Management has stress tested the Group's resilience to ensure the funding available is sufficient. This process has regular management and Board attention to review the most appropriate funding strategy to drive the Company's growth ambitions. We have regular Treasury updates, and we gain market intelligence and the availability of finance from in-house and experienced sector Treasury advisers.

6. External Factors: Economic environment, including housing demand and mortgage availability

A risk exists that changes in the world and UK macroeconomic environment may lead to falling demand or tightened mortgage availability, upon which most of our customers are reliant, thus potentially reducing the affordability of our homes. This could result in reduced sales volumes and affect our ability to deliver targeted returns.

To mitigate this risk, the Group partners with a network of overseas agents, tapping into overseas investor and private individual demand and in particular in Hong Kong, China and Singapore with the majority of overseas purchasers being cash buyers. The Group continually monitors the market at Board, Executive Committee, and team levels, leading to amendments in the Group's forecasts and planning, as necessary. In addition, there are comprehensive sales policies, regular reviews of pricing in local markets and the development of good relationships with mortgage lenders. This is underpinned by a disciplined operating framework with an appropriate capital structure.

This Strategic Report was approved by the Board of Directors on 30 December 2025 and was signed on its behalf by:

Jason David Upton

Company registration number: 12757649

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

The Directors are responsible for preparing the Annual Report and the Group and parent Company financial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

Company law requires the Directors to prepare Group and parent Company financial statements for each financial year. Under that law they are required to prepare the Company financial statements in accordance with UK adopted international accounting standards in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 and applicable law and have elected to prepare the parent Company financial statements in accordance with FRS 101 and applicable law (UK Generally Accepted Accounting Practice), including FRS 101 Reduced Disclosure Framework.

Under company law the Directors must not approve the financial statements unless they are satisfied that they give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Group and parent Company and of the Group's profit or loss for that period. In preparing each of the Group and parent Company financial statements, the Directors are required to:

? select suitable accounting policies and then apply them consistently; ? make judgements and estimates that are reasonable, relevant, and reliable; ? for the Group financial statements, state whether they have been prepared in accordance with international

accounting standards in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006 and, as regards the Group

financial statements, UK adopted international accounting standards; ? for the parent Company financial statements, state whether applicable UK accounting standards have been followed,

subject to any material departures disclosed and explained in the financial statements; ? assess the Group and parent Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters

related to going concern; and ? use the going concern basis of accounting unless they either intend to liquidate the Group or the parent Company or

to cease operations or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Directors are responsible for keeping adequate accounting records that are sufficient to show and explain the parent Company's transactions and disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the parent Company and enable them to ensure that its financial statements comply with the Companies Act 2006. They are responsible for such internal control as they determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and have general responsibility for taking such steps as are reasonably open to them to safeguard the assets of the Group and to prevent and detect fraud and other irregularities.

Under applicable law and regulations, the Directors are also responsible for preparing a Strategic Report, Directors' Report, Directors' Remuneration Report and Corporate Governance Statement that complies with that law and those regulations.

The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company's website. Legislation in the UK governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

WEBSITE PUBLICATION

The Directors are responsible for the maintenance and integrity of the corporate and financial information included on the Company's website. Legislation in the UK governing the preparation and dissemination of financial statements may differ from legislation in other jurisdictions.

By order of the Board

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

30 December 2025

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Independent Auditor's Report to the Members of Zentra Group PLC

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Zentra Group plc (the "Parent Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 30 June 2025, which comprise:

-- the Consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the year ended 30 June 2025; -- the Consolidated and parent company statement of financial position as at 30 June 2025; -- the Consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended; -- the Consolidated and parent company statements of changes in equity for the year then ended; and -- the notes to the financial statements, including material accounting policies.

The financial reporting framework that has been applied in the preparation of the Group financial statements is applicable law and UK-adopted international accounting standards. The financial reporting framework that has been applied in the preparation of the Parent Company financial statements is applicable law and United Kingdom Accounting Standards, including Financial Reporting Standard 101 Reduced Disclosure Framework (United Kingdom Generally Accepted Accounting Practice).

In our opinion:

-- the financial statements give a true and fair view of the state of the Group's and of the Parent Company's affairs

as at 30 June 2025 and of the Group's loss for the year then ended; -- the Group financial statements have been properly prepared in accordance with UK-adopted international accounting

standards; -- the Parent Company financial statements have been properly prepared in accordance with United Kingdom Generally

Accepted Accounting Practice; and -- the financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) (ISAs (UK)) and applicable law. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group and the Parent Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in the UK, including the FRC's Ethical Standard as applied to listed entities, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Material uncertainty related to going concern

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Zentra Group plc: Full year results for the year ending 30 June 2025 -5-

We draw attention to note 3 in the Group financial statements and C1 of the Parent Company financial statements, which indicates that Group and Parent Company are reliant on support from related entities, including OH UK Holdings Limited, which is dependent upon the completion of a number of material transactions within its wider group, including a refinancing and an asset disposal. There is a risk that if these transactions are not completed within expected timeframes the Group and Parent Company may not have sufficient cash balances to meet their liabilities. As stated in note 3, these events or conditions, together with other matters set out therein, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Group and Parent Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

In auditing the financial statements, we have concluded that the directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting in the preparation of the financial statements is appropriate. Our evaluation of the directors' assessment of the Group's and Parent Company's ability to continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting included:

-- obtaining and agreeing the directors' going concern assessment to the Board approved cash flow forecast; -- obtaining confirmation for the financing facilities including nature of facilities, repayment terms and covenants

to ensure that these facilities remain available; -- testing the model used to prepare the forecasts to ensure that the formulae within the spreadsheet were

arithmetically accurate; -- identifying timing of receipt of revenue and payments as the key assumptions inherent in the plan and considered

whether timing of future revenue receipts were reasonable based on our knowledge of the ongoing activities of the

entity; -- considering the feasibility of identified mitigating actions; -- assessing post year end performance including revenues received and gross margins compared to forecasts; -- assessing the appropriateness of the disclosure in the financial statements relating to the going concern position

of the group, including consideration that there is no material uncertainty identified.

Our responsibilities and the responsibilities of the directors with respect to going concern are described in the relevant sections of this report.

Overview of our audit approach

Materiality

In planning and performing our audit we applied the concept of materiality. An item is considered material if it could reasonably be expected to change the economic decisions of a user of the financial statements. We used the concept of materiality to both focus our testing and to evaluate the impact of misstatements identified.

Based on our professional judgement, we determined overall materiality for the Group financial statements as a whole to be GBP96,000, based on approximately 1.6% of Group gross assets. Materiality for the Parent Company financial statements as a whole was set at GBP72,000 based on approximately 1.7% of gross assets.

We use a different level of materiality ('performance materiality') to determine the extent of our testing for the audit of the financial statements. Performance materiality is set based on the audit materiality as adjusted for the judgements made as to the entity risk and our evaluation of the specific risk of each audit area having regard to the internal control environment. This is set at GBP67,200 for the group and GBP50,400 for the parent.

Where considered appropriate performance materiality may be reduced to a lower level, such as, for related party transactions and directors' remuneration.

We agreed with the Audit and Risk Committee to report to it all identified errors in excess of GBP4,550. Errors below that threshold would also be reported to it if, in our opinion as auditor, disclosure was required on qualitative grounds.

Overview of the scope of our audit

Our Group audit was scoped by obtaining an understanding of the Group and its environment, including Group-wide controls, and assessing the risks of material misstatement at the Group level.

For one component we performed a full scope audit of the complete financial information. For the remaining components, we performed analytical reviews and other audit procedures on specific accounts within that component that we considered had the potential for the greatest impact on the significant accounts in the financial statements, either because of the size of these accounts or their risk profile. We also performed audit work on the consolidation adjustments.

Our scoping is based on the Group's consolidation structure. Audits of the components were performed at a materiality level calculated by reference to a proportion of Group materiality appropriate to the relative scale of the business concerned. We also audited the consolidation process itself.

The group audit team conducted the audit of all relevant components of the business. No component auditors were used during the audit process.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period and include the most significant assessed risks of material misstatement (whether or not due to fraud) that we identified. These matters included those which had the greatest effect on: the overall audit strategy, the allocation of resources in the audit; and directing the efforts of the engagement team. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

In addition to the matter described in the Material uncertainty related to going concern section, we have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

This is not a complete list of all risks identified by our audit.

Key audit matter How the scope of our audit addressed the key audit matter Our work included the following: -- Comparing the carrying amount of the loan to associate with the relevant forecasts for the underlying development properties to identify whether their financial position supported the carrying amount of the Recoverability of loan to associate loan and evaluating forecasts in line with our knowledge of the entity. This procedure was also relevant for our assessment of going concern. Loan to associate (as per note 15) amounted to GBP3,507,572 (2024 GBPNil) -- We have also considered the disclosure of the The loan to associate represents 60% of the Group's circumstances identified by management in respect of the assets. Due to its materiality in the context of the carrying value of the investments and intercompany loan parent Company and Group financial statements, this is receivable from the subsidiary. considered to be the area that had the greatest effect on our overall parent Company audit. There is a key judgement over the recoverability based on the sale of underlying assets in the associate. The results of our testing were satisfactory and we found the carrying value and associated disclosure of the loan to associate to be acceptable. We concluded that the assessment of recoverability is not at a high risk of significant misstatement as the carrying value is supported by the net asset value of the associate and the profits forecast to be made on sale of the development properties owned by the associate.

Other information

The directors are responsible for the other information contained within the annual report. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report, other than the financial statements and our auditor's report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and, except to the extent otherwise explicitly stated in our report, we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

Our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If we identify such material inconsistencies or apparent material misstatements, we are required to determine whether this gives rise to a material misstatement in the financial statements themselves. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact.

We have nothing to report in this regard.

Opinion on other matter prescribed by the Companies Act 2006

In our opinion based on the work undertaken in the course of our audit

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Zentra Group plc: Full year results for the year ending 30 June 2025 -6-

-- the information given in the strategic report and the directors' report for the financial year for which the

financial statements are prepared is consistent with the financial statements; and -- the directors' report and strategic report have been prepared in accordance with applicable legal requirements.

Matters on which we are required to report by exception

In light of the knowledge and understanding of the group and the parent company and their environment obtained in the course of the audit, we have not identified material misstatements in the strategic report or the directors' report.

We have nothing to report in respect of the following matters where the Companies Act 2006 requires us to report to you if, in our opinion:

-- adequate accounting records have not been kept by the parent company, or returns adequate for our audit have not

been received from branches not visited by us; or -- the parent company financial statements are not in agreement with the accounting records and returns; or -- certain disclosures of directors' remuneration specified by law are not made; or -- we have not received all the information and explanations we require for our audit.

Responsibilities of the directors for the financial statements

As explained more fully in the directors' responsibilities statement [set out on page …], the directors are responsible for the preparation of the financial statements and for being satisfied that they give a true and fair view, and for such internal control as the directors determine is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the directors are responsible for assessing the group's and parent company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the directors either intend to liquidate the group or the parent company or to cease operations, or have no realistic alternative but to do so.

Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with ISAs (UK) will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

Irregularities, including fraud, are instances of non-compliance with laws and regulations. We design procedures in line with our responsibilities, outlined above, to detect material misstatements in respect of irregularities, including fraud. The extent to which our procedures are capable of detecting irregularities, including fraud is detailed below:

We obtained an understanding of the legal and regulatory frameworks within which the Group and Parent Company operates. We also considered and obtained an understanding of the UK legal and regulatory framework which we considered in this context were the Companies Act 2006 and UK taxation legislation.

We identified the greatest risk of material impact on the financial statements from irregularities, including fraud, to be the override of controls by management, misstatement of income and the recoverability of loans from associates. Our audit procedures to respond to these risks included enquiries of management about their own identification and assessment of the risks of irregularities, sample testing of journals. We also reviewed and challenged accounting estimates and assumptions used by management for the going concern assessment, recoverability of loans, existence of revenue and revenue cut off, in order to verify that the calculations and models were reasonable and free of biases. We selected a sample of transactions around the year end to verify that revenue cut off had been applied correctly and also a sample of transactions throughout the period to ensure existence.

Owing to the inherent limitations of an audit, there is an unavoidable risk that we may not have detected some material misstatements in the financial statements, even though we have properly planned and performed our audit in accordance with auditing standards. We are not responsible for preventing non-compliance and cannot be expected to detect non-compliance with all laws and regulations.

These inherent limitations are particularly significant in the case of misstatement resulting from fraud as this may involve sophisticated schemes designed to avoid detection, including deliberate failure to record transactions, collusion or the provision of intentional misrepresentations.

A further description of our responsibilities is available on the Financial Reporting Council's website at: www.frc.org.uk/auditorsresponsibilities. This description forms part of our auditor's report.

Use of our report

This report is made solely to the company's members, as a body, in accordance with Chapter 3 of Part 16 of the Companies Act 2006. Our audit work has been undertaken so that we might state to the company's members those matters we are required to state to them in an auditor's report and for no other purpose. To the fullest extent permitted by law, we do not accept or assume responsibility to anyone other than the company and the company's members as a body, for our audit work, for this report, or for the opinions we have formed.

Michael Jayson

(Senior Statutory Auditor)

For and on behalf of

Crowe U.K. LLP

Statutory Auditor

Manchester

30 December 2025

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

For the year ending 30 June 2025

Year to Year to GBP unless stated Notes 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Revenue 6,7 8,059,117 14,650,154 Revenue - developments 8,059,117 14,650,154 Cost of sales (8,351,170) (14,473,775) Cost of sales - developments (8,204,840) (13,657,663) Cost of sales - write down of inventory 6 (146,330) (816,112) Gross profit (292,053) 176,379 Administration expenses 8 (2,394,379) (2,622,935) Exceptional item 14 1,406,468 - Operating (loss) for the year (1,279,964) (2,446,556) Finance expense 10 (948,502) (1,117,234) Finance income 15 507,572 - (Loss) before taxation for the year (1,720,894) (3,563,790) Taxation 11 21,131 184,012 (1,699,763) (Loss) after taxation and comprehensive income for the year (3,379,778) Weighted average shares in issue over the period 38,678,333 38,678,333 (Loss) per share (GBpence) (4.4) (8.7) Diluted (loss) per share (GBpence) (4.4) (8.7)

The accompanying notes on pages 44 to 69 form an integral part of the financial statements.

Consolidated statement of financial position

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Zentra Group plc: Full year results for the year ending 30 June 2025 -7-

As at 30 June 2025

30 June 2025 GBP unless stated Notes 30 June 2024 ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 12 103,006 177,204 Intangible assets - 1,680 103,006 178,884 Current assets Inventory - developments 13 610,395 13,273,743 Investment in associate 15 3,507,572 - Trade and other receivables 16 722,772 1,312,476 Cash and cash equivalents 947,351 88,161 5,788,090 14,674,380 TOTAL ASSETS 5,891,096 14,853,264 LIABILITIES Non-current liabilities Borrowings 18 7,941,713 11,097,615 7,941,713 11,097,615 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 19 899,950 1,826,470 Borrowings 18 605,347 5,877,673 1,505,297 7,704,143 TOTAL LIABILITIES 9,447,010 18,801,758 EQUITY Share capital 22 386,783 386,783 Share premium 22 4,753,325 4,753,325 Capital Contribution Reserve 18 2,092,343 - Retained earnings (10,788,365) (9,088,602) TOTAL EQUITY (3,555,914) (3,948,494) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 5,891,096 14,853,264

These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 30 December 2025 and were signed on its behalf by:

Jason David Upton

Company registration number: 12757649

The accompanying notes on pages 44 to 69 form an integral part of the financial statements.

Consolidated statement of cash flows

For the year ending 30 June 2025

Year to Year to GBP unless stated Notes 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Operating loss for the year before tax (1,279,964) (2,446,556) Adjustments for: Profit on disposal of subsidiaries 14 (1,406,468) - Loss on disposal of fixed assets 8,732 1,002 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 8, 12 68,841 104,750 Amortisation of intangible asset 8 1,680 411 Movement in working capital: Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables (237,165) 787,693 Decrease/(increase) in inventories 6,704,686 3,667,813 (Decrease)/Increase in trade and other payables (70,264) (502,261) (Decrease)/Increase in third party borrowings 18 (2,011,178) - (Decrease)/Increase in related party borrowings 1,734,382 - Cash inflow/ (outflow) from operations 3,513,282 1,612,852 Taxation received/(paid) 21,131 (66,934) Net cash generated from/(used in operating) activities 3,534,413 1,545,918 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment 12 (3,375) (4,284) Net cash used in investing activities (3,375) (4,284) Cash flows from financing activities Interest paid 10, 18 (285,688) (1,482,411) Proceeds from third party borrowings 18 688,248 5,572,200 Repayment of third party borrowings 18 (3,968,120) (4,559,386) Proceeds of related party borrowing 18 2,514,637 10,149,165 Repayment of related party borrowings 18 (1,534,302) (11,350,234) Payments made in relation to lease liabilities 12 (86,623) (86,623) Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities (2,671,848) (1,757,289) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 859,190 (215,655) Opening cash and cash equivalents 88,161 303,816 Closing cash and cash equivalents 947,351 88,161

The accompanying notes on pages 44 to 69 form an integral part of the financial statements.

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

For the year ending 30 June 2025

Share Share Retained Total Capital contribution GBP unless stated reserve capital premium earnings Equity Balance at 01 July 2024 386,783 4,753,325 - (9,088,602) (3,948,494) Loss for the period - - - (1,699,763) (1,699,763) Total comprehensive loss for the - (1,699,763) (1,699,763) year Loan waiver - - 2,092,343 - 2,092,343 Balance at 30 June 2025 386,783 4,753,325 2,092,343 (10,788,365) (3,555,914)

For the year ended 30 June 2024

Share Share Retained Total Capital contribution GBP unless stated reserve capital premium earnings Equity Balance at 01 July 2023 386,783 4,753,325 - (5,708,824) (568,716) Loss for the period - - - (3,379,778) (3,379,778)

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Zentra Group plc: Full year results for the year ending 30 June 2025 -8-

Total comprehensive loss for the - - - (3,379,778) (3,379,778) year Balance at 30 June 2024 386,783 4,753,325 - (9,088,602) (3,948,494)

The accompanying notes on pages 43 to 68 form an integral part of the financial statements.

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

For the year ended 30 June 2025

1. Reporting entity

Zentra Group PLC (the "Company") (Company number: 12757649) is a public limited company, limited by shares, incorporated in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006. The address of its registered office and its principal place of trading is 80 Mosley Street, Manchester, M2 3FX. The principal activity of the company and subsidiaries is that of property development and development management.

These consolidated financial statements ("Financial Statements") as at the end of the financial year to 30 June 2025 comprise of the Company and its subsidiaries. A full list of companies consolidated in these Financial Statements can be found in Note 26.

2. Measuring convention

The financial statements are prepared on the historical cost basis.

3. Basis of preparation

The Group's financial statements have been prepared and approved by the Directors in accordance with international accounting standards in accordance with UK-adopted international accounting standards ("UK-adopted IFRS"). The Company has elected to prepare its parent company financial statements in accordance with FRS 101. These are presented on pages 69 to 75. The material accounting policies are set out in note 5. The accounting policies have been applied consistently to all periods presented in these group Financial Statements.

The financial statements were authorised for issue by the Company's Board of Directors on 30 December 2025.

Segment reporting

The Group operates in three operating segments, each managed by a senior manager who sits on the Group's management team. In addition to these, there is a corporate segment which covers central operations. The following is a summary of the operations for each reportable segment.

Reportable segments Operations Developments Internally managed development activities including the sales of completed developments and Co-Living property management fee Construction Construction services provided to an internally owned and managed development Property Services Property letting and management services Corporate Head office, fees to related parties and other costs

Management has determined the Group's operating segments based on the information reviewed by Senior Management to make strategic decisions. The chief operating decision maker is the Senior Management Team, comprising the Executive Director and the Department Directors. The information presented to the Senior Management Team includes reports from all functions of the business as well as strategy, financial planning, succession planning, organisational development and Company-wide policies.

There are various levels of integration between Development and Construction. This integration involves the services that Construction undertakes on the developments on behalf of the Development segment.

The Group's primary measure of financial performance for segments is the operating profit or loss in the period.

Going concern

Notwithstanding a loss for the year ending 30 June 2025 of GBP1.7m (2024: GBP3.4m), the financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis which the Directors consider to be appropriate.

The Directors have prepared a cash flow forecast on a consolidated basis for the period to 31 December 2026 which indicates that, taking account of reasonably possible downsides, the Group will have sufficient funds to meet its liabilities, as they fall due for that period using the proceeds from:

-- existing resources held by the Group as detailed in note 18; -- the sale of land at Seaton House Stockport and sales of units in the One Victoria development on completion in line

with management estimates for timing and quantum; -- entering into new loan agreements with related parties and extending the Loan Note due to expire in March 2026; and -- in the event of need, continued financial support from OH UK Holdings Limited ("OHUK") to meet its liabilities as

they fall due for that period. OHUK has confirmed that its loans due to mature in December 2026 will not be

demanded for repayment until such a time that the Group can afford to repay them without impacting on its going

concern; -- in the event of need, initiating a series of cost-cutting measures which will allow them to meet their liabilities

as they fall due during the going concern assessment period, including pausing uncommitted project spend on new

developments and removing non-essential Group overheads.

The Directors note that OHUK's ability to provide ongoing support is dependent on the successful completion of a number of material transactions within its wider group, including a refinancing and an asset disposal. These transactions are well advanced and continue to meet the key milestones agreed between the parties. However, as they remain incomplete at the date of this report, there is inherent uncertainty regarding their finalisation and the timing of completion. Together, these factors may cast significant doubt on the entity's ability to continue as a going concern and, therefore, that it may be unable to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business. As a result, there is a material uncertainty in relation to going concern.

Notwithstanding this uncertainty, the Directors remain confident in the Group's underlying financial position, its operational resilience, and the commitments received from OHUK. The Board considers that the Group has appropriate plans and visibility over its funding needs, and that it retains the ability to respond to a range of possible outcomes. After careful consideration of all relevant factors, the Directors believe it remains appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the financial statements.

4. Use of judgements and estimation uncertainty

The Board has made judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of the Group's accounting policies and the reported amounts in the financial statements. The directors continually evaluate these judgements and estimates in relation to assets, liabilities, contingent liabilities, revenue and expenses based upon historical experience and on other factors that they believe to be reasonable under the circumstances. Actual results may differ from the judgements, estimates and assumptions.

The key areas of judgement and estimation are:

? Going concern: The Directors have concluded that it is appropriate to prepare the financial statements on a going

concern basis. In reaching this conclusion, they have considered the Group's forecasts and the key assumptions

underlying them, including the continued availability of third-party and related-party funding facilities.

However, the Directors have identified the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the ability of the Company and its subsidiaries to continue as going concerns, as the Group's ability to continue operations is dependent on the ongoing availability of such funding and the successful management of cash flows.

Notwithstanding this material uncertainty, the Directors believe that the going concern basis of preparation remains appropriate. Accordingly, the Group financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis. For further details, refer to Note 3 - Going Concern.

? Investment in associate: During the year, the Group purchased a loan receivable of GBP4.1 million for GBP3.0 million

as part of its investment in an associate (see Note 15). The GBP1.1 million discount is being recognised over the

expected period to practical completion of the associate's property development using the effective interest method

in accordance with IFRS 9 Financial Instruments.

The calculation of the effective interest rate and expected cash flows involves judgement, particularly regarding the timing of project completion and the repayment profile of the loan. Changes in these assumptions could materially affect both the carrying amount of the loan and the interest income recognised. The Directors review these estimates regularly and update the effective interest rate prospectively where appropriate.

Management exercised significant judgement in determining that the Group has significant influence, rather than control or joint control, over the investee. In reaching this conclusion, the Directors considered the Group's level of voting rights, representation on the board, and involvement in key policy decisions. As such, the investment has been classified as an associate and is accounted for using the equity method in accordance with IAS 28 Investments in Associates and Joint Ventures.

The Group's exposure to the associate is limited to its equity investment and the carrying amount of the loan receivable. It has no obligation to provide further funding or support beyond these amounts. The Group's maximum exposure to loss therefore equals the aggregate of its investment and loan balance at the reporting date.

Measurement of fair values

A number of the Group's accounting policies and disclosures require the measurement of fair values, for both financial and non-financial assets and liabilities.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Zentra Group plc: Full year results for the year ending 30 June 2025 -9-

The Group has an established control framework with respect to the measurement of fair values. The board has overall responsibilities for overseeing all significant fair value measurements.

The board in conjunction with departmental directors regularly reviews significant unobservable inputs and valuation adjustments. If third party information, such as broker prices or pricing services, is used to measure fair values, then the board assesses the evidence obtained from the third parties to support the conclusion that these valuations meet the requirements of the Standards, including the level in the fair value hierarchy in which the valuations should be classified.

Significant valuation issues are reported to the Group's audit committee.

When measuring the fair value of an asset or a liability, the Group uses observable market data as far as possible. Fair values are categorised into different levels in fair value hierarchy based on the inputs used in the valuation techniques as follows:

-- Level 1: quotes prices (unadjusted) in active markets for identical assets and liabilities. -- Level 2: inputs other than quoted prices included in Level 1 that are observable for the asset or liability, either

directly (i.e. as prices) or indirectly (i.e. derived from prices). -- Level 3: inputs for the asset or liability that are not based on observable market data (unobservable inputs)

If the inputs used to measure the fair value of an asset or liability fall into different levels of the fair value hierarchy, then the fair value measurement is categorised in its entirely in the same level of the fair value hierarchy as the lowest level input that is significant to the entire measurement.

The Group recognises transfer between levels of the fair value hierarchy at the end of the reporting period during which the change has occurred.

5. Material accounting policies

Basis of consolidation

Subsidiaries

Subsidiaries are entities controlled by the Group. The Group 'controls' any entity when it is exposed to, or has rights to, variable returns from its involvement with the entity and has the ability to affect those returns through its power over the entity. The financial statements of subsidiaries are included in the consolidated financial statements from the date on which control commences until the date on which control ceases.

Transactions eliminated on consolidation

Intra-group balances and transactions, and any unrealised income and expenses (except for foreign currency transaction gains or losses) arising from intra-group transactions, are eliminated. Unrealised gains arising from transactions with equity-accounted investees are eliminated against the investment to the extent of the Group's interest in the investee. Unrealised losses are eliminated in the same way as unrealised gains, but only to the extent that there is no evidence of impairment.

Interests in equity-accounts investees

The Group's interests in equity-accounted investees comprise interests in associates.

Associates are those entities in which the Group has significant influence, but not control or joint control, over the financial and operating policies.

Interests in associates are accounted for using the equity method. They are initially recognised at cost, which includes transaction costs. Subsequent to initial recognition, the consolidated financial statements include the Group's share of the profit or loss and OCI of equity-accounted investees, until the date on which significant influence or joint control ceases.

Loans to associates are measured on an amortised cost basis under the effective interest rate method.

Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share amounts are calculated by dividing net profit or loss for the year attributable to the owners of the Company by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the year.

Diluted earnings per share amounts are calculated by dividing the net profit or loss attributable to the owners of the Company (after adjusting for interest on the convertible notes) by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the year plus the weighted average number of ordinary shares that would be issued on conversion of all the dilutive potential ordinary shares into ordinary shares.

Revenue

Revenue is recognised when the performance obligation associated with the sale is completed or as the performance obligation is completed over time where appropriate. The transaction price comprises the fair value of the consideration received or receivable, net of value added tax, rebates and discounts and after eliminating sales within the Group. Revenue and gross profit are recognised as follows (note 7):

a. Developments

Revenue from housing sales is recognised in profit or loss when control is transferred to the customer. This is deemed to be when title of the property passes to the customer on legal completion and the performance obligation associated with the sale is completed.

b. Property services and developments

Management fees are recognised as revenue in the period to which they relate when performance obligations are fulfilled based on agreed transaction prices. Variable performance fees are estimated based on the expected value and are only recognised over time as performance obligations are fulfilled when progress can be measured reliably and to the extent that a significant reversal of revenue in a subsequent period is unlikely.

c. Construction services

The Group primarily operates under cost plus margin agreements and therefore revenue is recognised when the relevant cost has been incurred.

d. Corporate income

The Group generates a monthly Co-Living management fee for services provided relating to day-to-day administration and office space. These fees are recognised as revenue in the period to which they relate when performance obligations are fulfilled based on agreed transaction prices.

Cost of sales

The Group determines the value of inventory charged to cost of sales based on the total budgeted cost of developing a site. Once the total expected costs of development are established, they are allocated to individual plots to achieve a standard build cost per plot. Cost of sales represent cost for purchase of land, construction costs, consultant costs, utilities cost and other related direct costs.

To the extent that additional costs or savings are identified as the site progresses, these are recognised over the remaining plots unless they are specific to a particular plot, in which case they are recognised in profit or loss at the point of sale.

Financial guarantees

A financial guarantee contract is initially recognised at fair value. At the end of each subsequent reporting period, financial guarantees are measured at the higher of:

? The amount of the loss allowance, and ? The amount initially recognised less cumulative amortisation, where appropriate.

The amount of the loss allowance at each subsequent reporting period equals the 12-month expected credit losses. However, where there has been a significant increase in the risk that the specified debtor will default on the contract, the calculation is for lifetime expected credit losses.

Finance income

Interest income on bank deposits is recognised on an accruals basis. Also included in interest receivable are interest and interest-related payments the Group receives on other receivables and external loans., as well as interest earned from its investment in associate adopting the Effective Interest Method under IFRS 9.

Finance costs

Borrowing costs are recognised on an accruals basis and are payable on the Group's borrowings and lease liabilities. Also included are the amortisation of fees associated with the arrangement of the financing.

Specific or general borrowing costs are capitalised if they are directly attributable to the acquisition, construction or production of qualifying assets which are assets that necessarily take a substantial period to get ready for sale. The Group considers that its inventories are qualifying assets.

Leases

The Group as a lessee

The Group assesses at inception whether a contract is, or contains, a lease. A lease exists if the contract conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period of time in exchange for consideration.

The Group assessment includes whether:

? the contract involves the use of an identified asset; ? the Group has the right to obtain substantially all of the economic benefits from the use of the asset throughout

the contract period; and ? the Group has the right to direct the use of the asset.

At the commencement of a lease, the Group recognises a right-of-use asset along with a corresponding lease liability.

The lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, discounted using the Group's incremental borrowing rate. The lease term comprises the non-cancellable period of the contract, together with periods covered by an option to extend the lease where the Group is reasonably certain to exercise that option based on operational needs and contractual terms. Subsequently, the lease liability is measured at amortised cost by increasing the carrying amount to reflect interest on the lease liability and reducing it by the lease payments made. The lease liability is remeasured when the Group changes its assessment of whether it will exercise an extension or termination option.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Zentra Group plc: Full year results for the year ending 30 June 2025 -10-

Right-of-use assets are initially measured at cost, comprising the initial measurement of the lease liability adjusted for any lease payments made at or before the commencement date, estimated asset retirement obligations, lease incentives received and initial direct costs. Subsequently, right-of-use assets are measured at cost, less any accumulated depreciation and any accumulated impairment losses, and are adjusted for certain remeasurements of the lease liability. Depreciation is calculated on a straight-line basis over the length of the lease.

Right-of-use assets are presented within non-current assets in property, plant and equipment, and lease liabilities are included in current liabilities (borrowings) and non-current liabilities (borrowings) depending on the length of the lease term.

Property, plant and equipment

Property, plant and equipment are stated at cost less accumulated depreciation, and accumulated impairment losses.

Depreciation is recognised to write off the cost or valuation of assets less their residual values over their useful lives, using the straight-line method. The estimated useful lives, residual values and depreciation method are reviewed at each year end, with the effect of any changes in estimate accounted for on a prospective basis.

The gain or loss on the disposal or retirement of an item of property, plant and equipment is determined as the difference between the sales proceeds and the carrying amount of the asset as is recognised in the profit or loss.

Depreciation is provided at the following annual rates to write off each asset over its estimated useful life:

Fixtures and fittings 15% on cost Office equipment 15% on cost Motor vehicles 25% on cost

Financial instruments

Financial assets

Financial assets are initially recognised at fair value and subsequently classified into one of the following measurement categories:

-- Measured at amortised cost -- Measured subsequently at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL")

The classification of financial assets depends on the Group's business model for managing the asset and the contractual terms of the cash flows. Assets that are held for the collection of contractual cash flows that represent solely payments of principal and interest are measured at amortised cost, with any interest income recognised in profit or loss using the effective interest method.

Financial assets that do not meet the criteria to be measured at amortised cost are classified by the Group as measured at FVTPL. Fair value gains and losses on financial assets measured at FVTPL are recognised in profit or loss and presented within net operating expenses.

Impairment of financial assets

The Group assesses on a forward-looking basis the expected credit loss associated with its financial assets carried at amortised cost. The impairment methodology applied depends on whether there has been a significant increase in credit risk. For trade receivables, the Group applies the simplified approach permitted by IFRS 9, which requires expected lifetime losses to be recognised from initial recognition of the receivables.

Trade and other receivables

Trade and other receivables are measured at amortised cost, less any loss allowance.

Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash held by the Group and short-term bank deposits with an original maturity of three months or less from inception and are subject to insignificant risk of changes in value.

Financial liabilities

Financial liabilities are initially recognised at fair value and measured at amortised cost.

Derecognition

Financial assets

The Group derecognises a financial asset when:

? the contractual rights to the cash flows from the financial asset expire; or ? it transfers the rights to receive the contractual cash flows in a transaction in which either: ? substantially all of the risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset are transferred; or ? the Group neither transfers nor retains substantially all of the risks and rewards of ownership and it does not

retain control of the financial asset.

Financial liabilities

The Group derecognises a financial liability when its contractual obligations are discharged or cancelled, or expire. The Group also derecognises a financial liability when its terms are modified and the cash flows of the modified liability are substantially different, in which case a new financial liability based on the modified terms is recognised at fair value.

On derecognition of a financial liability, the difference between the carrying amount extinguished and the consideration paid (including any non-cash assets transferred or liabilities assumed) is recognised in profit or loss.

Borrowings

Borrowings are allocated to either specific or general borrowings and initially recognised at fair value, net of transaction costs incurred and subsequently measured at amortised cost. Specific or general borrowing costs are capitalised if they are directly attributable to the acquisition, construction or production of qualifying assets which are assets that necessarily take a substantial period of time to get ready for sale. These are added to the cost of those assets, until such time as the assets are substantially ready for their intended use or sale.

All other borrowing costs are recognised in profit or loss in the period in which they are incurred.

Trade and other payables

Trade and other payables are measured at amortised cost. When the acquisition of land has deferred payment terms a land creditor is recognised. Payables are discounted to present value when repayment is due more than one year after initial recognition or the impact is material.

Customer deposits

Customer deposits are recorded as deferred income on receipt and released to profit or loss when the related revenue is recognised.

Equity instruments

An equity instrument is any contract that evidences a residual interest in the assets of the Group after deducting all of its liabilities. Equity instruments issued by the Group are recorded as the proceeds are received, net of direct issue costs.

Ordinary shares are classified as equity. Any incremental costs directly attributable to the issue of new shares are shown in equity as a deduction, net of tax, from the proceeds.

The Group also recognises loans waived by its ultimate controlling party in a Capital Contribution Reserve within equity.

Inventory - developments

Inventories are initially stated at cost and held at the lower of this initial amount and net realisable value. Costs comprise direct materials and, where applicable, direct labour and those overheads that have been incurred in bringing the inventories to their present location and condition.

Net realisable value represents the estimated selling price based on intended use less all estimated costs of completion and costs to be incurred in marketing, selling and distribution. Land is recognised in inventory when the significant risks and rewards of ownership have been transferred to the Group.

Non-refundable land option payments are initially recognised in inventory. They are reviewed regularly and written off to profit or loss when it is probable that the option will not be exercised.

Taxation

The tax charge represents the sum of the tax currently payable and deferred tax.

Current tax

The tax currently payable is based on taxable profit for the period. Taxable profit differs from profit before tax as reported in the profit or loss because it excludes items of income or expense that are taxable or deductible in other years, and it further excludes items that are never taxable or deductible. The Group's liability for current tax is calculated using tax rates that have been enacted or substantively enacted at the reporting date.

Deferred tax

Deferred tax is the tax expected to be payable or recoverable on differences between the carrying amounts of assets and liabilities in the financial statements and the corresponding tax bases used in the computation of taxable profit. Deferred tax liabilities are generally recognised for all taxable temporary differences and deferred tax assets are recognised to the extent that it is probable that taxable profits will be available against which deductible temporary differences can be utilised.

Such assets and liabilities are not recognised if the temporary difference arises from goodwill or from the initial recognition (other than in a business combination) of other assets and liabilities in a transaction that affects neither the taxable profit nor the accounting profit.

Deferred tax liabilities are also recognised for taxable temporary differences arising on investments in subsidiaries and interests in joint ventures, except where the Group is able to control the reversal of the temporary difference and it is probable that the temporary difference will not reverse in the foreseeable future.

Deferred tax is measured on a non-discounted basis using the tax rates and laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the reporting date.

The carrying amount of deferred tax assets is reviewed at each reporting date and reduced to the extent that it is no longer probable that sufficient taxable profits will be available to allow all or part of the asset to be recovered. Deferred tax is charged or credited to the profit or loss, except when it relates to items charged or credited directly to other comprehensive income or equity, in which case the deferred tax is also dealt with in other comprehensive income or equity.

6. Operating segments

The Group operates four segments: Developments, Construction, Property Services and Corporate.

The accounting policies of the reportable segments are the same as the Group's accounting policies described in note 5.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Zentra Group plc: Full year results for the year ending 30 June 2025 -11-

All the revenues generated by the Group were generated within the United Kingdom and further detail is contained within note 7.

Segment information for these businesses is presented below. Segment operating profit or loss is used as a measure of performance as management believe this is the most relevant information when evaluating the performance of a segment.

For the financial year to 30 June 2025

GBP unless stated Developments Construction Property services and Corporate Total Lettings Revenue - developments 7,408,459 386,654 152,004 112,000 8,059,117 Cost of sales - (7,779,843) (367,912) (57,085) - (8,204,840) developments Impairment of inventory (146,330) - - - (146,330) Gross (loss)/profit (517,714) 18,742 94,919 112,000 (292,053) Depreciation - - - (70,522) (70,522) Administration expenses (640,508) - (115,254) (1,568,095) (2,323,857) Exceptional item 1,406,468 - - - 1,406,468 Operating (loss)/profit 248,246 18,742 (20,335) (1,526,617) (1,279,964) Finance expense (310,090) - - (638,412) (948,502) Finance income 507,572 507,572 Taxation - - - 21,131 21,131 (Loss)/Profit for the (61,844) 18,742 (20,335) (1,636,326) (1,699,763) year

For the financial year to 30 June 2024

GBP unless stated Developments Construction Property services and Corporate Total Lettings Revenue - developments 9,335,251 4,889,675 313,228 112,000 14,650,154 Cost of sales - (8,839,354) (4,656,096) (162,213) - (13,657,663) developments Impairment of inventory (816,112) - - - (816,112) Gross profit/(loss) (320,215) 233,579 151,015 112,000 176,379 Depreciation - - - (104,750) (104,750) Administration expenses (770,240) - (126,112) (1,621,833) (2,518,185) Operating (loss)/profit (1,090,455) 233,579 24,903 (1,614,583) (2,446,556) Finance expense (369,943) - - (747,291) (1,117,234) Taxation - - - 184,012 184,012 (Loss)/Profit for the year (1,460,398) 233,579 24,903 (2,177,862) (3,379,778)

7. Revenue

GBP unless stated 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Revenue 7,408,459 9,335,251 Developments Development sales 6,653,344 8,970,896 Development management 755,115 364,355 Construction 386,654 4,889,675 Property Services and Lettings 152,004 313,228 Transaction services - 9,728 Lettings services 152,004 303,500 Corporate 112,000 112,000 8,059,117 14,650,154 Cost of sales (7,926,173) (9,655,466) Developments Development sales (7,779,843) (8,839,354) Impairment (note 13) (146,330) (816,112) Construction (367,912) (4,656,096) Lettings services (57,085) (162,213) (8,351,170) (14,473,775) Gross profit (292,053) 176,379

Developments

In the developments segment, GBP6,503,516 revenue was generated from external parties through the sale of 27 plots in completed developments as well as other land and buildings (2024: GBP8,705,526). The Victoria Road, Eccleshill development sold 24 units (2024: nil) during the year generating revenue of GBP5,077,925 (2024: GBPnil). The Oscar House development sold 2 units (2024: 10 units) generating GBP470,000 in revenue (2024: GBP2,421,480). The St Petersgate development sold 1 unit (2024: 17 units) generating GBP145,000 (2024: GBP2,872,200) in revenue. The building at Seaton House was sold generating revenue of GBP600,000 (2024: GBPnil), whilst sale of the land at Churchgate, Leicester generated GBP250,000 (2024: GBPnil). The remainder of the revenue was earned from unrelated parties in the form of rental income and related parties in the form of development management fees.

Development management income arises from three development management agreements with related companies: One Heritage Tower Limited, Bee Kitchens (Waters Edge) Limited and Zentra Great Ducie Street Limited and One Heritage North Church Limited:

-- One Heritage Tower Limited: The Group earned a management fee of 0.75% of costs incurred to date per month and a

10% share of net profit generated by the development through the agreement with One Heritage Tower Limited. The

Group is also entitled to 1% of any external debt or equity funding raised on behalf of the development. In total

GBP162,848 (30 June 2024: GBP148,518) of revenue was generated in the year. -- Bee Kitchens (Waters Edge) Limited: The Group earned fees of GBP118,244 (30 June 2024: GBPnil) through development

management fees, service fees and transaction fees. -- Zentra Great Ducie Street Limited: The Group earned a management fee of GBP234,962 (30 June 2024: GBP206,160) through

the agreement with Zentra Great Ducie Street and 0.5% of the gross sales value of apartments, in the amount of

GBP80,706 (30 June 2024: GBPnil) where contract exchange has occurred.

The Group has not recognised any further revenue linked to the profit share element of these agreement as the transaction price is variable and the amount cannot be reliably determined at this time. This is because the developments are in the early stages of construction and/or there is too much uncertainty to reliably estimate expected revenue.

Construction

Construction generates most of its revenue from two sources: Robin Hood Property Development Limited ("RHPD") and OH UK Holdings Limited (and its subsidiaries) ("OHUK"). The Group receives a cost plus 5.0% margin on all works undertaken, recognising GBP329,197 (30 June 2024: GBP863,681) of revenue from works for RHPD in the year. The Group has also undertaken work for OHUK on a cost plus 5.0% margin basis, this generated revenue of GBP45,855 (30 June 2024: GBPnil) in the year.

The development and construction revenues have been generated through related parties.

Property Services and Lettings

Property Services generated revenue from management fees that are based on a percentage of gross rental collected for clients, and through transaction fees for each Co-Living property bought and sold for Robin Hood Property Development Limited, a related party, generating GBP12,000 revenue in the financial year (30 June 2024: GBPnil) and residential property sold for OH UK Holdings Limited (and its subsidiaries) generating GBP17,900 in the financial year (30 June 2024: GBPnil).

It also includes any rental income collected for properties owned by the Group.

Corporate

The Corporate revenue is from contracts signed with Robin Hood Property Development Limited, generating revenue of GBP100,000 (30 June 2024: GBP100,000), OH UK Holdings Limited, generating revenue of GBP96,397 (30 June 2024: GBPnil) and One Heritage Portfolio Rental Limited, recognising revenue of GBP12,000 (30 June 2024: GBP12,000) and is in consideration for a range of administration services and use of the Company's office.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Zentra Group plc: Full year results for the year ending 30 June 2025 -12-

Total revenue generated from Robin Hood Property Development Limited, a related party, amounted to GBP450,516 (30 June 2024: GBP963,681) for the year. This amounted to 6% (30 June 2024: 7%) of the total revenue of the Group. This was derived from three segments of the Group, being construction, property services and corporate (refer to note 6).

Revenue is measured based on the consideration specified in a contract with a customer. The Group recognises revenue when it transfers control over a good or service to a customer.

The following table provides information about the nature and timing of the satisfaction of performance obligations in contracts with customers, including significant payment terms, and related revenue recognition policies.

Type of Nature and timing of satisfaction of product/ performance obligations, including significant Revenue recognition policies service payment terms Housing sales Revenue from housing sales is recognised in profit or loss when control is transferred to the customer. Development management recognition is split into three elements: management fee, arrangement fees and a profit share on a final transaction. Proceeds received on the sale of trading properties are Management fee recognised when control of the property transfers to the buyer, i.e. the buyer has the The performance obligation is that the Group remains the development manager on the site ability to direct the use of the property and the right to and undertakes the scope of works in the the cash inflows and outflows generated by it. This agreement. Payment is due on a monthly basis generally occurs on unconditional after the service has been undertaken. exchange or on completion. Development management Revenue for the management fee is recognised monthly as long as the Group continues to be the development manager during the relevant calculation period. Arrangement fee Assuming that the Group continues to be the development manager the Group will look to recognise income from a profit share once the costs and proceeds of a particular The performance obligation is at the point site can be reliably estimated and unlikely to be that the service is completed. Payment is due reversed. after completion. Profit share Assuming that the Group has performed the scope of works effectively (its performance obligation), it is entitled to a share of the profits at the end of the project. The payment for this is made at the end of the project. No warranties are provided. The Group operates contracts where it charges based on a cost incurred plus margin basis. Revenue is recognised at the point that the cost is incurred. Construction Revenue is recognised when the associated cost is revenue incurred. Invoices are raised at the end of the month in which the cost is incurred, and payment is generally made within 30 days of the invoice being raised. The Group offers property management services to external landlords. These services are linked to a percentage of the gross rental collected and any additional services undertaken. Management fees are recorded as income over time in the year in which the services are rendered. Property Services - Revenue from management fees is recognised over time because the landlords benefit from the services as soon as they are rendered by the Group. The actual service provided during each reporting period is determined using Management cost incurred as the input method. Revenue is recognised fees and Other income is recognised at the point that at the point the service is completed for other services. other the service is completed. services Payments for these services are made within 90 days of the service being undertaken. The Group provides services, which include Corporate administration, reporting, risk management, Revenue is recognised monthly as long as the Group revenue shared office space and other services, to continues to provide the service during the relevant related parties. Revenue is recognised for the calculation period. period in which the service is undertaken.

8. Administration expenses

Year to Year to GBP unless stated 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Staff costs 1,294,137 1,467,656 Depreciation and amortisation 70,522 105,025 Auditors' remuneration 66,000 126,592 Other administration expenses 963,720 923,662 2,394,379 2,622,935 Year to Year to GBP unless stated 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Services provided by the auditor - Interim audit of parent company and consolidated financial - 33,637 statements - Audit of parent company and consolidated financial statements 66,000 92,955 66,000 126,592

9. Staff costs and employees

Year to Year to GBP unless stated 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 The aggregate remuneration comprised: - Wages and salaries 1,135,124 1,304,792 - National insurance 125,522 143,113 - Pension costs 33,491 19,751 1,294,137 1,467,656 Average number of employees 21 30

10. Finance costs

Year to Year to GBP unless stated 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Interest charged on lease liabilities 6,154 9,645 Interest paid on borrowings 942,348 1,482,411 Amount capitalised* - (374,822) 948,502 1,117,234

11. Taxation

The Group has generated a loss in the year and the prior year.

Tax losses carried forward

Tax losses for which no deferred tax asset was recognised expire as follows:

Year to Year to GBP unless stated 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Tax (losses) (1,720,894) (3,563,790) Accumulated carried forward losses 10,696,694 8,975,800

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Zentra Group plc: Full year results for the year ending 30 June 2025 -13-

The carried forward losses do not expire as they relate to trading activity that is expected to continue.

Year to Year to GBP unless stated 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Income tax expense recognised in the period (21,131) (184,012)

Reconciliation of effective tax rate

Year to Year to GBP unless stated 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Loss for the year (1,720,894) (3,563,790) Tax using the UK corporate tax rate of 25% (2023: 20.5%(blended rate)) (430,224) (891,742) Gross income not taxable (1,401,432) - Gross non-deductible expenses 1,116,456 52,707 Current year losses for which no deferred tax asset was recognised 807,233 717,931 Adjustments to tax charge in respect of previous periods (21,640) (183,596) Adjustments to tax charge in respect of previous periods' deferred tax (91,524) 120,688 Total taxation (credit) /charge (21,131) (184,012)

12. Property, plant and equipment

As at 30 June 2025

Right Office GBP unless stated Fixtures and fittings Plant and equipment Total of use Equipment Cost At 30 June 2024 442,612 33,626 73,714 490 550,442 Additions - 998 1,665 712 3,375 Disposals (8,732) - - - (8,732) At 30 June 2024 433,880 34,624 75,379 1,202 545,085 Accumulated depreciation At 30 June 2024 324,656 13,517 34,729 336 373,238 Charge for the period 52,500 5,146 11,161 34 68,841 Disposals - - - - - At 30 June 2025 377,156 18,663 45,890 370 442,079 Carrying amount At 30 June 2024 117,956 20,109 38,985 154 177,204 At 30 June 2025 56,724 15,961 29,489 832 103,006

As at 30 June 2024

Right Office GBP unless stated Fixtures and fittings Plant and equipment Total of use Equipment Cost At 30 June 2023 442,612 29,462 73,594 2,076 547,744 Additions - 4,164 120 - 4,284 Disposals - - - (1,586) (1,586) At 30 June 2024 442,612 33,626 73,714 490 550,442 Accumulated depreciation At 30 June 2023 236,134 9,400 23,138 444 269,116 Charge for the period 88,522 4,117 11,591 520 104,750 Disposals - - - (628) (628) At 30 June 2024 324,656 13,517 34,729 336 373,238 Carrying amount At 30 June 2023 206,478 20,062 50,456 1,632 278,628 At 30 June 2024 117,956 20,109 38,985 154 177,204

Right of use asset

GBP unless stated 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Amount recognised in the statement of financial position: Right of use Buildings 56,724 117,956 56,724 117,956 Lease liability Non-current - 116,131 Current 105,348 86,623 105,348 202,754 Year to Year to GBP unless stated 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Amount recognised in the statement of comprehensive income: Depreciation on right of use building 52,498 88,522 Interest expense (6,154) 9,645 Amount recognised in the statement of cash flow: Lease payments made 86,623 86,623

Break options

The lease for the office has an option to break the lease after 5 years. The right-of-use asset has been calculated on the assumption that the break clause is taken up at the end of FY26.

13. Inventory - developments

GBP unless stated 30 June 2025 30 June 2024 Residential developments - Land 533,444 3,427,634 - Construction and development costs 18,700 8,406,730 - Capitalised interest 58,251 1,439,379 610,395 13,273,743

The key estimates related to carrying value of inventory in relation to all development projects are estimated selling prices of inventory based on recent transactions and market information, and construction costs to complete based on current arrangements with contractors including contingencies.

The estimated net realisable value of Seaton House is based on an unconditional contract of sale (less estimated costs of sale).

14. Exceptional Item

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 31, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)