Apex Critical Metals Corp.: Apex Provides Recap of 2025 Regional Exploration Drilling and Priority Follow Up Targets at the Cap Critical Minerals Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 31, 2025 / Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9) ("Apex" or the "Company"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the identification and development of critical and strategic metals, is pleased to provide a summary of all analytical results from its 2025 regional exploration drilling program and 2026 outlook at the 100%-owned Cap Critical Minerals Project ("Cap" or the "Project") in central British Columbia.

Highlights

Expanded mineralization from CAP25-006, which returned 124.5 m of 0.27% Nb2O5, encompassing the previously announced 36 m of 0.59% Nb2O5 that included 10 m at 1.08% Nb2O5.

The additional drill holes in 2025 were designed to test regional target areas. The niobium enriched discovery in CAP25-006 remains open in multiple directions and a priority area for follow-up drilling in 2026 (see Figure 1).

Multiple REE-enriched intervals were returned across the 2025 drilling, including two significant zones grading between 1.08% and 1.33% REO over 3.0 m and 3.4 m in CAP25-005 and CAP25-006, respectively, demonstrating strong rare earth potential within the carbonatite system.

Significant phosphate mineralization occurs in both high-grade and broad intervals, with P2O5 grades up to 16.2% over 3.8m (CAP25-007) and several intervals exceeding 5% P2O5; including 6.2% P2O5 over 45 m (CAP25-007) and 4.5% P2O5 over 97.2 m (CAP25-012)

The new geophysical survey results (see News Release dated November 12, 2025) show a massive buried magnetic anomaly that has yet to be tested at depth (see Figure 2). Testing this high-priority target and following up on the new near-surface niobium discovery will be the dual focus for 2026 drilling.

Sean Charland, CEO of Apex Critical Metals, stated: "The drilling highlight of the 2025 program remains the near-surface, high-grade niobium discovery, with the additional assay results showing a broader interval in CAP25-006 and further niobium, phosphate and REE mineralization in other regional target areas, which reinforces our interpretation of a large, fertile carbonatite system. We are equally excited by the intensity and scale of the untested magnetic anomaly to the southeast of our 2025 regional program, underscoring the opportunity and exploration upside at Cap."

The 2025 exploration program consisted of nine (9) helicopter-supported NQ diamond drillholes totaling 2,323 m (Table 2). The remaining results confirm widespread niobium, rare earth element and phosphate mineralization across multiple drillholes and substantially expand the mineralized interval previously reported from discovery hole CAP25-006. Collectively, the results demonstrate that Cap hosts potential for a large, fertile, multi-phase carbonatite system that remains open and underexplored.

Previously released rush assays from CAP25-006 reported 36 m averaging 0.59% Nb2O5, including 10 m at 1.08% Nb2O5, beginning at only 33.5 m downhole (see News Release dated August 27, 2025). Complete assays now show that this zone is part of a much broader mineralized interval totaling 124.5 m averaging 0.27% Nb2O5, confirming continuity and scale. This niobium enriched zone was not directly followed up on during the 2025 first pass regional drilling campaign and remains open both laterally (see Figure 1 below) and at depth.

Figure 1: Map showing location of 2025 drillholes over total magnetic intensity from 2025 airborne survey

The assay results also demonstrate meaningful rare earth element potential at Cap. As outlined in Table 1, multiple REE-bearing intervals were intersected across the 2025 drilling, including intervals grading between 1.08% and 1.33% REO over 3.0 m and 3.4 m in CAP25-005 and CAP25-006, respectively. Localized samples exceeding 2% REO indicate enrichment and support a broader critical-metal signature within the carbonatite system (Table 1).

Phosphate mineralization is well developed across the Project, with assay results returning both high-grade and broad continuous intervals. Results reach up to 16.2% P2O5, over 3.8 m with intervals including 45.0 m at 6.22% from CAP25-007 and 58.2 m at 5.63% from CAP25-012 (Table 1). The distribution of these phosphate-rich zones across multiple drillholes further supports the interpretation of a large carbonatite system.

The Company completed a geophysical survey near the end of the exploration season concurrent to its final drill holes to better detail andto further refine subsurface targeting. The survey outlined a large magnetic anomaly interpreted to represent a buried intrusive body (Figure 2). To date, this anomaly has only been tested by a single historical (2017) drill hole that did not reach the interpreted target depth. The size, strength, and limited drill testing of this feature present a compelling opportunity for follow-up, with several well-positioned drill holes planned for the 2026 exploration season.

Figure 2: Map showing 2025 drilling location and significant untested magnetic anomaly to the southeast, outlined from 2025 airborne geophysical survey

Table 1 Drillhole Assay Summary

The Company will now incorporate the full 2025 assay dataset and newly acquired airborne magnetic survey results into an updated geological model. This work will support the design of the 2026 drill program, which is expected to focus on step-out drilling around the CAP25-006 niobium discovery and initial testing of high-priority targets generated from the 2025 airborne geophysical survey. The 2025 exploration program was a success in advancing the Company's understanding of the carbonatite system at Cap and refining the focus for the year ahead.

The near-term focus remains on the Company's flagship Rift Rare Earth Project in Nebraska, USA, where significant progress is being made towards a fully funded drill program, which is expected to commence in early Q1/2026.

Table 2 Drillhole Locations and Attributes

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

All drilling was completed using a helicopter supported diamond drill rig with NQ size core and all drill core samples have been or will be shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. preparation facility in Kamloops, British Columbia, for standard sample preparation (code RX1) which includes drying, crush (< 7 kg) up to 80% passing 2 mm, riffle split (250 g) and pulverize (mild steel) to 95% passing 105 µm. The samples were subsequently analyzed using Code 8 by XRF Nb2O5, ZrO2 and Ta2O5 (0.003%), Code 8 - REE Assay (lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion with subsequent analysis by ICP and ICP/MS). Drill core was saw-cut with half-core sent for geochemical analysis and half-core remaining in the box onsite.

A Quality Assurance/Quality Control protocol was incorporated into the program and included the insertion of certified reference material and silica blanks at a rate of approximately 5% and 5%, respectively.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Schmidt, P. Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 on standards of disclosure for mineral projects (EGBC Licence 48336). Mr. Schmidt is a Geologist with Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. (EGBC Permit to Practice 1003035), the consulting firm engaged by Apex Critical Metals Corp. to conduct and oversee all of the Company's exploration work, including the 2025 drill program.

Mr. Schmidt has verified all scientific and technical data disclosed in this news release including the sampling and QA/QC results, and certified analytical data underlying the technical information disclosed. Mr. Schmidt noted no errors or omissions during the data verification process. The Company and Mr. Schmidt do not recognize any factors of sampling or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the assay data disclosed in this news release.

About Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE:APXC)(OTCQX:APXCF)(FWB:KL9)

Apex Critical Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element (REE) and niobium projects that support the growing demand for critical and strategic metals across the United States and Canada. The Company's flagship Rift Project, located within the highly prospective Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in Nebraska, U.S.A., hosts extensive rare earth rights surrounding one of North America's most advanced niobium-REE deposits. Historical drilling across the complex has reported broad intervals of high-grade REE mineralization, including intercepts such as 155.5 m of 2.70% REO and 68.2 m of 3.32% REO.

In Canada, Apex continues to advance its 100%-owned Cap Project, located 85 kilometres northeast of Prince George, British Columbia. The 2025 drill program confirmed a significant niobium discovery with 0.59% Nb2O5 over 36 metres, including 1.08% Nb2O5 over 10 metres, within a 1.8-kilometre-long niobium trend. The Cap Project continues to demonstrate strong potential for niobium mineralization within a large and previously unrecognized carbonatite system.

With a growing portfolio of critical mineral projects in both Canada and the United States, Apex Critical Metals is strategically positioned to help strengthen domestic supply chains for the minerals essential to advanced technologies, clean energy, and national security. Apex is publicly listed in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol APXC and quoted on the OTCQX market in the United States under the symbol APXCF, and in Germany on the Borse Frankfurt under the symbol KL9 and/or WKN: A40CCQ. Find out more at www.apexcriticalmetals.com and to sign up for free news alerts please go to https://apexcriticalmetals.com/news/news-alerts/, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

APEX CRITICAL METALS CORP.,

Sean Charland

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604.681.1568

Email: info@apexcriticalmetals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include (without limitation) statements with respect to follow-up drilling on the Cap Project in 2026, the potential for the Cap Project to host a large, fertile multi-phase carbonatite system, statements regarding the Company's growing portfolio of critical mineral projects in Canada and the United States and the potential for exploration. Forward-looking statements are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. Risks that could change or prevent these events, activities or developments from coming to fruition include: the Company's properties are at an early stage of development and no current mineral resources or reserves have been identified by the Company thereof, that we may not be able to fully finance any additional exploration on the Company's properties; that even if we are able to raise capital, costs for exploration activities may increase such that we may not have sufficient funds to pay for such exploration or processing activities; the timing and content of any future work programs; geological interpretations based on drilling that may change with more detailed information; potential process methods and mineral recoveries assumptions based on limited test work and by comparison to what are considered analogous deposits that, with further test work, may not be comparable; testing of our process may not prove successful or samples derived from our properties may not yield positive results, and even if such tests are successful or initial sample results are positive, the economic and other outcomes may not be as expected; the anticipated market demand for REE and other minerals may not be as expected; the availability of labour and equipment to undertake future exploration work and testing activities; geopolitical risks which may result in market and economic instability. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Apex Critical Metals Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/apex-provides-recap-of-2025-regional-exploration-drilling-and-priority-follow-up-1122475