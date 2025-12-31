Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UHB | ISIN: US29272W1099 | Ticker-Symbol: EGG
Tradegate
29.12.25 | 18:18
17,000 Euro
-1,73 % -0,300
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,10017,50030.12.
0,0000,00030.12.
PR Newswire
31.12.2025 10:48 Uhr
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TennRich International Corp.: TennRich Expands Energizer Portable Power Ecosystem Across Europe with Immediate Stock Availability

LONDON, Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TennRich International Corp., the global licensed partner of Energizer portable power, today announced the expansion of its most comprehensive product ecosystem across Europe. With products available for immediate shipment, TennRich continues to strengthen its presence by delivering reliable power solutions for modern lifestyles-at home, on the road, and off the grid.

Energizer's expanded portable power ecosystem for home, travel, in-car, and outdoor use, now available across Europe.

High-Performance Power for Modern Lifestyles

The Energizer lineup is built around high-output charging solutions engineered for today's on-the-go lifestyles. At its core is a 20W PD fast-charge USB-C power bank with an integrated AC outlet and interchangeable travel adapters-delivering reliable speed, safety, and versatility for global travelers and professionals.

For the Apple ecosystems, Energizer introduces a sophisticated range of magnetic wireless power banks and a 3-in-1 wireless charging standfeaturing 65W USB-C output. This ultimate stand allows users to power iPhones, AirPods, and Apple Watches, and charge their laptop simultaneously with elegant, cable-free efficiency. Furthermore, new in-car wireless charging solutions feature a modern see-through design, blending aesthetic appeal with high-speed utility.

Beyond the Smartphone: Adventure and Home Essentials

Energizer is aggressively growing its footprint in the "Smart Home" and "Outdoor" categories:

  • Portable Power Stations: Featuring capacities from 700W to 1000W, these units provide reliable energy for camping, emergency backup, or remote work.
  • Integrated Audio Solutions: Portable power speakers combine high-definition sound with vibrant LED lighting and extended playtime, powered by built-in energy capacity that can also charge smartphones. The lineup ranges from large-format portable speakers to compact, magnetic HD speakers designed for active, on-the-go lifestyles.
  • Travel & Smart Home Essentials: Multi-function international travel adapters and smart power strips ensure safety and connectivity in any environment.

Strategic Market Readiness

"We have made a significant investment to ensure our full inventory is stocked and ready for immediate distribution across major European countries," said Yvonne Chen, Global Marketing Manager at TennRich. "Many of these solutions, particularly our high-capacity power stations and audio-power hybrids, offer a level of versatility that the European market is only just beginning to experience".

From high-speed on-the-go chargers to smart home essentials and entertainment, TennRich is committed to being the definitive "one-stop" power solution under the Energizer brand for European retailers and consumers.

About Energizer

Energizer is a global leader in the dynamic business of providing power solutions with a full portfolio of products including Energizer brand battery products Energizer MAX premium alkaline; Energizer Ultimate Lithium; Energizer Advanced Lithium; rechargeable batteries and charging systems; and portable flashlights and lanterns. Energizer continues to fulfill its role as a technology innovator by redefining power banks and wireless charging solutions to meet people's active lifestyle needs for today and tomorrow with Energizer power banks for rechargeable portable devices. Energizer's redefining where energy, technology and freedom meet to bring to market consumer-focused products that power the essential devices that help people stay connected and on the go at work and at play, even in emergency situations.

About TennRich

TennRich International Corporation is a global leader in energy solutions, specializing in product development and global distribution of advanced portable power products in Consumer electronics. As a long-term licensed partner of Energizer, TennRich delivers innovative, reliable, and user-friendly energy solutions to markets worldwide. Visit our products at www.energizerpowerpacks.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2852820/251230_EU_PR_1980x1080_C.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tennrich-expands-energizer-portable-power-ecosystem-across-europe-with-immediate-stock-availability-302651178.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.