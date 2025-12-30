Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QPFE | ISIN: CA05475P1099 | Ticker-Symbol: 3KJB
Frankfurt
30.12.25 | 11:01
0,016 Euro
+6,67 % +0,001
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AYR WELLNESS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AYR WELLNESS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0010,00630.12.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.12.2025 22:54 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ayr Wellness Inc.: AYR Wellness Announces Leadership Update

MIAMI, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYR Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) ("AYR" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, announces that Donna Granato, the Company's interim Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), will depart AYR December 31, 2025.

AYR Interim CEO Blake Holzgrafe said, "As we continue the orderly wind down of AYR's existing corporate entity and transition the Company's go-forward assets to the new AYR, we thank Donna for her contributions to the Company."

Scott Davido, former interim CEO of AYR said, "Donna stepped in during a period of significant complexity and uncertainty for the Company. Her leadership, judgment, and commitment were instrumental in helping guide the business through the initial, critical phases of our debt restructuring and ownership transition. We are thankful for her steady hands and partnership throughout this restructuring process."

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release may contain forward-looking information or may be forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "target", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "would", "estimate", "goal", "outlook", "intend", "plan", "seek", "will", "may", "tracking", "pacing" and "should" and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. This news release includes forward-looking statements pertaining to, among other things, the wind down and transition of the business currently conducted by AYR. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause actual events and results to differ materially from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, those described in the Company's public filings, the ability to satisfy conditions and milestones under the restructuring support agreement, market and regulatory factors, and other risks inherent in the cannabis industry. AYR has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About AYR Wellness Inc.
AYR Wellness is a vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator with over 90 licensed retail locations across Florida, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Nevada, and Virginia. The Company cultivates, manufactures, and retails a broad portfolio of high-quality cannabis products, supporting both medical patients and adult-use consumers. AYR also offers a growing suite of CPG brands-including Kynd, Haze, and Later Days-designed to meet a wide range of consumer needs across its markets.

For more information, please visit www.ayrwellness.com-

Company/Media Contact:
Robert Vanisko
SVP, Public Affairs
T: (786) 885-0397
Email: comms@ayrwellness.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Sean Mansouri, CFA
Elevate IR
T: (786) 885-0397


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.