Ayr Wellness Inc.: AYR Wellness Announces Leadership Update

MIAMI, Dec. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYR Wellness Inc. (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) ("AYR" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, announces that Donna Granato, the Company's interim Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), will depart AYR December 31, 2025.

AYR Interim CEO Blake Holzgrafe said, "As we continue the orderly wind down of AYR's existing corporate entity and transition the Company's go-forward assets to the new AYR, we thank Donna for her contributions to the Company."

Scott Davido, former interim CEO of AYR said, "Donna stepped in during a period of significant complexity and uncertainty for the Company. Her leadership, judgment, and commitment were instrumental in helping guide the business through the initial, critical phases of our debt restructuring and ownership transition. We are thankful for her steady hands and partnership throughout this restructuring process."

