Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services provider for communications service providers (CSPs), today announced that it has been referenced as a Representative Provider alongside Google, Anthropic, Dropzone AI, DRUID, Palo Alto Networks, and Pegasystems in the Gartner Innovation Insight: "AI SOC Agents Accelerate CSP SecOps Transformation," published in December 2025.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251231210303/en/

Tecnotree Included as a Representative Provider in Gartner Innovation Insight: AI SOC Agents Accelerate CSP SecOps Transformation

The Gartner Innovation Insight examines the emerging role of AI-driven Security Operations Centre (SOC) agents in CSP environments, outlining how these agents are used to automate and augment security operations across signalling, core networks, RAN, Open RAN, and roaming domains. The research discusses use cases such as alert triage, investigation support, threat hunting, reporting, and operational oversight within complex telecom infrastructures.

According to the report, AI SOC agents are increasingly applied to support CSP security teams in managing high-volume operations, improving detection and response workflows, and addressing regulatory and resilience requirements, while continuing to rely on human oversight for critical decisions.

The Gartner report notes that adoption of AI SOC agents is expected to increase over the coming years as CSPs explore agent-based approaches to support security operations in multi-cloud, 5G, and Open RAN architectures.

Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates

Gartner, Innovation Insight: AI SOC Agents Accelerate CSP SecOps Transformation, Sylvain Fabre, 5 December 2025

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree leads the way on the TM Forum Open API Conformance with 59 certified Open APIs, including 9 real-world open APIs, a testament to the company's commitment to excellence, and continuously striving to deliver differentiated experiences and services to both CSPs and DSPs. Our agile and open-source digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries, creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on the Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).

For more information, visit: www.tecnotree.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251231210303/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Prianca Ravichander, Chief Marketing Officer

Email: marketing@tecnotree.com

Website: www.tecnotree.com