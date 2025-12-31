Anzeige
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
WKN: A3DFKD | ISIN: US51807Q1004 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.12.25 | 22:00
2,280 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
31.12.2025 13:02 Uhr
Laser Photonics Corp.: Laser Photonics Regains Nasdaq Compliance for Quarterly Filing Requirement

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / December 31, 2025 / Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) ("LPC"), $LASE, a global leader in industrial laser systems for cleaning and other material processing applications, today announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) related to the timely filing of its periodic reports.

The Nasdaq Stock Market has confirmed that the Company's December 23, 2025, filing of its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, satisfies the quarterly reporting requirement. As a result, Nasdaq has closed the related compliance matter.

About Laser Photonics Corporation
Laser Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:LASE) is a leading global developer of industrial and commercial laser technologies for cleaning, cutting, engraving and marking. Our CleanTech product line remains the industry's only 100% environmentally friendly industrial laser cleaning solution and continues to serve as a cornerstone of our offerings targeting Aviation & Aerospace, Automotive, Defense/Government, Energy, Maritime and Space-Exploration sectors. Through the acquisitions of Beamer Laser Systems and Control Micro Systems (CMS), Laser Photonics has broadened its capabilities and expanded its portfolio into new markets, including laser systems for pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing as well as broader industrial manufacturing applications. In addition, our strategic partnership with Fonon Technologies strengthens our position in defense and federal sectors and includes the co-development of its Laser Shield Anti-Drone (LSAD) systems, unlocking opportunities for next-generation defense applications. For more information, visit https://laserphotonics.com.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:
Brian Siegel, IRC, M.B.A.
Senior Managing Director
Hayden IR
(346) 396-8696
laser@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Laser Photonics Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/laser-photonics-regains-nasdaq-compliance-for-quarterly-filing-require-1122512

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
