

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cable One Inc. (CABO) announced that James Holanda will become the company's next Chief Executive Officer and join its Board of Directors. Holanda is expected to assume his role no later than March 31, 2026, allowing him time to complete his current professional commitments. He will succeed Julia Laulis, who retired from her position as Chair of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer.



In the interim, Todd M. Koetje, the company's Chief Financial Officer, has been appointed as Interim Chief Executive Officer until Holanda's commencement date. As part of this leadership transition, Mary E. Meduski has been elected to serve as the Independent Chair of the Board, effective January 1, 2026.



Holanda brings more than 35 years of experience in the cable and broadband industry. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Astound Broadband for 15 years. Before that, he was CEO of Choice Cable TV of Puerto Rico and President of Patriot Media in Central New Jersey. His career began at Comcast, where he spent a decade, followed by five years at Charter Communications in various accounting, finance, business, and operations roles.



Meduski has been a member of the Cable One Board since 2019 and most recently held the position of Lead Independent Director.



