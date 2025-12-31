Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2025) - Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (FSE: 3H90) (the "Company" or "Galleon Gold") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the repurchase of a 3% net smelter return royalty (the "Royalty") on the Company's West Cache Gold Project ("West Cache" or the "Project") from a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newmont Corporation ("Newmont") (Previously announced on October 16, 2025).

Pursuant to the agreement, Galleon Gold has exercised its existing right to repurchase 1% of the Royalty for $1,000,000 and, concurrently, paid $10,000,000 to acquire the remaining 2% Royalty. Upon closing of the transaction, the Royalty has been fully extinguished, resulting in West Cache's principal resource being 100% unencumbered by net smelter return royalties. All amounts are in Canadian dollars.

CEO Comment

David Russell, President and CEO of Galleon Gold, commented, "We are very pleased to have successfully completed this transaction with Newmont. As West Cache advances toward development, the elimination of the Royalty significantly strengthens West Cache's long-term economics. Completing this repurchase of the NSR at a pre-development stage positions the Company to create maximum value for Galleon Gold's shareholders as the Project continues to grow."

About the Royalty

The Royalty originated from an option agreement dated July 12, 1999, exercised on or about August 17, 2005, under which Placer Dome (CLA) Limited was granted a net smelter return royalty covering mineral claims that now form part of the West Cache property package. Through a series of historical transactions, the Royalty was transferred to successor entities, with Newmont, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, being the holder of the Royalty immediately prior to closing. Galleon Gold, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Explor Resources Inc., was the payor of the Royalty prior to its repurchase and extinguishment.

About Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold is advancing the West Cache Gold Project with a disciplined, de-risking strategy centered on resource growth and an upcoming 86,500-tonne bulk sample program, positioning the Company to unlock long-term shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.galleongold.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements", as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws, that reflect the current views and/or expectations of Galleon Gold with respect to its long-term strategy, proposed work, plans, bulk sample program and other reports including the PEA for its projects. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the markets in which Galleon Gold operates. Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, expectations, plans, and objectives of Galleon Gold are forward-looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause Galleon Gold's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions and uncertainty of access to additional capital, risks inherent in mineral exploration, delays in the receipt of government approvals, risks associated with development, construction, mining operations and third party contractor activities, risks related to unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Galleon Gold undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

