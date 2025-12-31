Anzeige
Kamux Oyj: Change in Kamux's Group Management Team: Chief People Officer Joanna Clark to move to a new position outside the company

Kamux Corporation | Stock Exchange Release | December 31, 2025 at 13:00:00 EET

Joanna Clark, Kamux Corporation's Chief People Officer and a member of the Group Management Team, has decided to leave Kamux to join another employer. She will continue in her current position until the end of March 2026. The recruitment process for the new Chief People Officer will be started immediately.
CEO Juha Kalliokoski: "I would like to warmly thank Joanna for her contribution to developing Kamux's operations, and I wish her all the best in her new challenges."
Joanna Clark: "I would like to thank the Group Management Team and my HR colleagues for the support and collaboration during these months. Much has already been accomplished this year, and I have no doubt the progression will continue."
Following the aforementioned change, the members of the Group Management Team are:
Enel Sintonen, CFO;
Marcus Mezödi, Managing Director, Kamux Germany;
Joanna Clark, Chief People Officer (until end of March 2026);
Jarkko Lehtismäki, Chief Digital Officer.
For more information, please contact:

Communications
Kamux is a retail chain specialized in used cars and related integrated services. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 68 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold almost 600,000 used cars, 66,548 of which were sold in 2024. Kamux's revenue in 2024 was EUR 1,010 million and its average number of employees was 904 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

