Kamux Oyj: Change in Kamux's Group Management Team: Chief People Officer Joanna Clark to move to a new position outside the company

Joanna Clark, Kamux Corporation's Chief People Officer and a member of the Group Management Team, has decided to leave Kamux to join another employer. She will continue in her current position until the end of March 2026. The recruitment process for the new Chief People Officer will be started immediately.

CEO Juha Kalliokoski: "I would like to warmly thank Joanna for her contribution to developing Kamux's operations, and I wish her all the best in her new challenges."

Joanna Clark: "I would like to thank the Group Management Team and my HR colleagues for the support and collaboration during these months. Much has already been accomplished this year, and I have no doubt the progression will continue."

Following the aforementioned change, the members of the Group Management Team are:

Enel Sintonen, CFO;

Marcus Mezödi, Managing Director, Kamux Germany;

Joanna Clark, Chief People Officer (until end of March 2026);

Jarkko Lehtismäki, Chief Digital Officer.

