Kamux Oyj: Kamux Corporation's Financial Statements Bulletin for January 1-December 31, 2025: Revenue and adjusted operating result decreased in the fourth quarter, operating cash flow was strong

Kamux Corporation | Financial Statement Release | February 25, 2026 at 09:00:00 EET

This is a summary of Kamux Corporation's Financial Statements Bulletin for January 1-December 31, 2025. The complete report is attached to this release and is also available at the company website at www.kamux.com.

The figures in parentheses refer to the comparison period, i.e., the same period in the previous year, unless stated otherwise.

October-December 2025

Revenue decreased by 13.3%, totaling EUR 205.2 million (236.7)

Gross profit decreased by 11.3% to EUR 17.9 million (20.2), or 8.7% (8.5) of revenue

Adjusted operating result (EBIT) decreased to EUR -1.9 million (0.7), or -0.9% (0.3) of revenue

Operating result (EBIT) decreased to EUR -2.6 million (-0.7), or -1.3% (-0.3) of revenue

The number of cars sold decreased by 6.7% to 13,889 cars (14,890)

Basic and diluted earnings per share were EUR -0.01 (0.03)

January-December 2025

Revenue decreased by 13.3%, totaling EUR 875.9 million (1,010.2)

Gross profit decreased by 11.9% to EUR 85.3 million (96.8), or 9.7% (9.6) of revenue

Adjusted operating profit (EBIT) decreased to EUR 3.3 million (11.6), or 0.4% (1.1) of revenue

Operating profit (EBIT) decreased to 0.6 million (7.9), or 0.1% (0.8) of revenue

The number of cars sold decreased by 13.6% to 57,518 cars (66,548)

Basic and diluted earnings per share were EUR -0.06 (0.12)

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of EUR 0.05 per share (0.07) to be distributed for the year 2025. The dividend is proposed to be paid in one installment in autumn 2026.

Key Figures

EUR million 10-12/2025 10-12/2024 Change, % 1-12/2025 1-12/2024 Change, % Revenue 205.2 236.7 -13.3% 875.9 1,010.2 -13.3% Gross profit 17.9 20.2 -11.3% 85.3 96.8 -11.9% as percentage of revenue, % 8.7% 8.5% 9.7% 9.6% Operating result (EBIT) -2.6 -0.7 -305.0% 0.6 7.9 -92.8% as percentage of revenue, % -1.3% -0.3% 0.1% 0.8% Adjusted operating result* -1.9 0.7 -378.1% 3.3 11.6 -71.2% as percentage of revenue, % -0.9% 0.3% 0.4% 1.1% Revenue from integrated services 13.3 13.7 -2.9% 53.2 55.2 -3.6% as percentage of revenue, % 6.5% 5.8% 6.1% 5.5% Number of cars sold 13,889 14,890 -6.7% 57,518 66,548 -13.6% Gross profit per car sold, EUR 1,291 1,358 -4.9% 1,483 1,454 2.0% Net debt 33.7 74.2 -54.6% Inventories 100.2 131.0 -23.5% Inventory turnover, days 51.8 55.4 -6.4% Capital expenditures 0.1 2.1 -93.5% 5.6 4.3 32.7% Average number of employees during the period 820 904 -9.3% Return on equity (ROE), % -2.1% 4.3% Return on investment (ROI), % 0.8% 3.9% Equity ratio, % 53.5% 48.0% Earnings per share, basic and diluted, EUR -0.01 0.03 -134.1% -0.06 0.12 -148.6%

CEO Juha Kalliokoski:

"The used car market continued to be challenging in the fourth quarter of 2025. Used car sales typically slows down towards the end of the year, and in our operating countries Finland and Sweden, the market also contracted compared to the comparison period. With the weak sales of new cars, competition in the used car business continued to be intense, and as in the previous year, there were substantial interest rate offers in the market in the latter part of the year.

As the challenging market situation continued, we focused on ensuring strong cash position and low gearing. Historically strong operating cash flow was generated by releasing capital from inventory and increasing inventory turnover. At the end of the year, our inventory value was at a sustainable level.

Tigh competition across all operating countries, combined with the implementation of operational efficiency initiatives, resulted in a particularly challenging operating environment. The volume development in Finland at the end of the year was disappointing. However, we maintained our position as the market leader, selling the largest number of used cars in Finland both in the fourth quarter and over the whole year. In Sweden, the number of cars sold in the quarter was at the same level as in the previous year, and in Germany, the number of cars sold increased. Our revenue decreased. In addition to the decrease in the number of cars sold, the revenue was weakened by the slightly lower average price per car compared to the comparison period.

We continued to focus on strengthening profitability and operational efficiency in the fourth quarter of the year. The quarter was the third consecutive quarter with better gross margin than in the comparison period. As a result of the decrease in the number of cars sold, however, gross profit decreased. The margin per car weakened slightly during the quarter compared to the comparison period but developed positively at the full-year level. Due to the weak volume development, the adjusted operating result turned negative in the quarter and weakened significantly for the full year. Earnings per share were also negative for both the quarter and the full year.

Customer experience and success in customer service are at the heart of everything we do at Kamux, and our customer satisfaction developed well also in the latter part of the year. The Group's NPS was 66 in December and 65 in the fourth quarter. Satisfied customers are the foundation of our business, and it is good to see that our long-term work towards customer satisfaction is producing results. I want to extend a big thank you to our knowledgeable and skilled personnel for this.

Overall, 2025 was a challenging year for Kamux. In addition to the difficult market environment, personnel turnover was rather too high. However, we worked systematically on the basics, focusing on improving key metrics that are important to us, such as inventory turnover, and we made good progress in many areas. I would like to thank every Kamux employee for their uncompromising attitude and commitment during 2025. I also want to thank our customers for their feedback and trust, which drive us forward. To our partners, I would like to express my thanks for their good cooperation. In 2026, our work on the basics will continue: we will focus on improving operational efficiency, optimizing inventory, and strengthening cash flow. We will continue to work towards profitable growth in all markets, and in line with our operating model, we will invest in developing customer experience and digital services."

Outlook for the year 2026

Kamux expects its adjusted operating profit for 2026 to increase from the previous year.

Significant events after the reporting period

On January 26, 2026, Kamux announced the Proposals of the Shareholders' Nomination Board to Kamux Corporation's Annual General Meeting 2026. The Nomination Board proposes that the Board of Directors consist of six (6) members. It further proposes that the current Board members Aaron Heidari, Terho Kalliokoski, Maren Kroll, Kati Riikonen and Jaana Viertola-Truini be re-elected, and that Teemu Kangas-Kärki be elected as a new member of the Board. In addition, the Shareholders' Nomination Board proposes that Terho Kalliokoski be re-elected as Chair of the Board and that Teemu Kangas-Kärki be elected as Vice Chair of the Board. The Nomination Board also proposes that the annual fees and committee fees of the Board members remain unchanged.

On February 24, 2026, Kamux announced that Niklas Eriksson has been appointed as Managing Director of Kamux Sweden and a member of the Group Management Team as of April 13, 2026. He will join Kamux on March 30,2026, at the latest, and Johan Kempas, who will continue in his current role and capacity until April 13, 2026, will actively participate in his onboarding at Kamux Sweden. Niklas Eriksson will be based in the Kamux office in Upplands Väsby in the greater Stockholm area and he reports to CEO Juha Kalliokoski.

On February 25, 2026, Kamux announced that the Board of Directors of Kamux Corporation had decided on new earning periods for the Performance matching share plan 2025-2029 established in January 2025 and the Green Lions matching share plan 2024-2029 established in January 2024. The performance criteria for the second earnings period of the Performance matching share plan, covering the financial years 2026-2028 are Total Shareholder Return, Earnings per Share and an ESG criterion. The target group for the performance period consists of approximately 30 key employees, including the members of the Kamux Group Management Team and the CEO. The value of the rewards to be paid on the basis of the second performance period corresponds to an approximate maximum total of 1,015,000 shares of Kamux (estimated using the closing share price of February 24, 2026, 2.11 euros), including also the proportion to be paid in cash. The target group of the Green Lions matching share plan's matching period 2026-2028 consists of approximately 60 recognized future key employees, who are not included in Kamux's other share-based incentive plans. As a reward for the commitment, Kamux grants the participants a gross reward of one matching share for every share committed to the plan. The rewards to be paid on the basis of the plan correspond to the value of an approximate maximum total of 285,000 Kamux's shares (estimated using the closing share price of February 24, 2026, 2.11 euros), including also the proportion to be paid in cash.

On February 25, 2026, Kamux announced that the Board of Directors of Kamux Corporation had decided to increase the total number of shares to be acquired during the share buy-back program initiated on November 17, 2025. The repurchase of own shares was started on Monday, November 17, 2025, and shall end on Thursday, April 16, 2026, at the latest. The maximum number of shares to be acquired during this term is 2,000,000 (earlier 1,000,000 shares), corresponding to approximately 5.0% of the company's total number of shares. However, the maximum amount to be used for the repurchase of shares under the term is EUR 4,500,000. The decision is based on the authorization given by the Annual General Meeting of 2025 for the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of own shares of the company.

Financial reporting and AGM in 2026

The publication schedule for Kamux Corporation's financial reporting in 2026 is as follows:

Interim Report for January-March 2026 May 12, 2026

Half-Year Report for January-June 2026 August 12, 2026

Interim Report for January-September 2026 November 12, 2026

The Annual Report for 2025 including Financial Statements will be published on the week commencing March 23, 2026.

The Annual General Meeting of Kamux Corporation is scheduled to be held on April 23, 2026.

News conference

News conference for investors, analysts and media will be held today, Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at Sanomatalo, Flik Studio Eliel, 1st floor, Töölönlahdenkatu 2, Helsinki at 11:00 EET. CEO Juha Kalliokoski and CFO Enel Sintonen will present the Results.



The conference can be followed as a live webcast at https://kamux.events.inderes.com/q4-2025.



Participation by conference call:



You can access the teleconference by registering on the link below. After the registration you will be provided with a phone number and a conference ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question, please dial #5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.



https://events.inderes.com/kamux/q4-2025/dial-in



For further information, please contact:

Juha Kalliokoski, CEO, call requests, tel. +358 10 420 8831

Enel Sintonen, CFO, call requests, tel. +358 10 420 8831

Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Communications, Sustainability & Investor relations, call requests, tel. +358 10 420 8831

Kamux Corporation

Communications

Kamux is a retail chain specialized in used cars and related integrated services. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 68 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 the company has sold over 600,000 used cars, 57,518 of which were sold in 2025. Kamux's revenue in 2025 was EUR 875.9 million and its average number of employees was 820 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com