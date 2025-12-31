Anzeige
Mittwoch, 31.12.2025
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
Linamar Corporation Completes Acquisition of Georg Fischer's Leipzig Facility

GUELPH, Ontario, Dec. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Linamar Corporation (TSX:LNR) today announced that its previously announced acquisition of Georg Fischer's Leipzig facility has been completed. The deal was initially announced on October 7th for Linamar Corporation to acquire the Leipzig facility for €45 million.

Leipzig is a technology leader in ductile iron castings with unique technical capabilities, including Europe's largest molding box for machine-molded iron castings, providing solid growth opportunities for Linamar around highly complex cast components for a broad range of end markets.

The addition of the facility offers a significant amount of technology under one roof - from prototyping & 3D-printing to series production in ductile iron casting, and machining of components. Leipzig supplies components to a broad range of attractive end markets from On Highway Truck to Construction, Forestry and Agricultural Markets and beyond.

The acquisition is immediately accretive.

Linamar Corporation (TSX:LNR) is a diversified advanced manufacturing company where the intersection of leading-edge technology and deep manufacturing expertise is creating solutions that power vehicles, motion, work and lives for the future. At the heart of Linamar is the technologies we deliver; casting, forging, metal forming, machining and assembly and fully engineered products. We serve a broad variety of industries, from our On and Off Highway Mobility business to our Agricultural and Access businesses to new areas of expansion in MedTech, Water, Power, Defense and Robotics. We proudly market our global, class leading products under the brands Linamar, Skyjack, MacDon, Salford, Bourgault and McLaren Engineering. Linamar has over 36,000 employees in 86 manufacturing locations, 17 R&D centers and 31 sales offices in 19 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia, which generated sales of more than $10.5 billion in 2024. For more information about Linamar Corporation and its industry-leading products and services, visit www.linamar.com or follow us on our social media channels.

To the extent any forward-looking statement in this press release constitutes "future-oriented financial information" or "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided to demonstrate the anticipated results and the reader is cautioned that this information may not be appropriate for any other purpose and the reader should not place undue reliance on such future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks. Future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks, as with forward-looking statements generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to risks. The Company's actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from management's current expectations. Any future-oriented financial information and financial outlooks used herein is neither audited nor reviewed. Where possible, the information has been constructed by management from available audited or audit reviewed financial statements. Where no audited or audit reviewed information has been available, additional management accounting information has been utilized to construct the financial information. The targets set forth in the future-oriented financial information, and the related assumptions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. While Linamar believes there is a reasonable basis for these targets, such targets may not be met. Accordingly, do not place undue reliance on any future-oriented financial information or financial outlooks.

For further information regarding this release please contact

Andrea Bowman at (519) 836-7550
Guelph, Ontario
December 31, 2025


