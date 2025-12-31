Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 31.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EU6F | ISIN: DK0062498333 | Ticker-Symbol: NOV
Tradegate
30.12.25 | 13:59
44,025 Euro
+0,01 % +0,005
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,96544,05030.12.
0,0000,00030.12.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.12.2025 14:34 Uhr
200 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Novo Nordisk A/S: China's Supreme People's Court delivers a positive ruling on the semaglutide compound patent

Bagsværd, Denmark, 31 December 2025 - Today, the Supreme People's Court in China made a positive decision concerning the intellectual property rights relating to the semaglutide compound patent. Novo Nordisk is pleased that the Court has upheld the Beijing IP Court ruling recognising the validity of the semaglutide compound patent.

"This outcome is very positive for semaglutide and demonstrates firm government support for protecting medical innovation," said Mike Doustdar, president and CEO of Novo Nordisk. "This decision also strengthens confidence for foreign companies' sustainable development in China and will motivate further development and introduction of innovative medicines for the benefit of patients."

Semaglutide is a novel, long-acting, glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analogue invented and developed by Novo Nordisk. It is the main ingredient in Wegovy, for overweight and obesity, as well as in Ozempic and Rybelsus for adults with type 2 diabetes. It has broad clinical recognition and approximately 38 million patient-years of use since launch.

Novo Nordisk has previously stated that the compound patent expiry of the semaglutide molecule in certain countries in International Operations is expected to have an estimated negative low-single-digit impact on global sales growth in 2026. The ruling does not alter Novo Nordisk's previous communication.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 78,500 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. For more information, visit novonordisk.com,Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts for further information

Media:
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
globalmedia@novonordisk.com (mailto:globalmedia@novonordisk.com)

Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com (mailto:lzsk@novonordisk.com)

Investors:
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com (mailto:jrde@novonordisk.com)

Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com (mailto:azey@novonordisk.com)

Max Ung
+45 3077 6414
mxun@novonordisk.com (mailto:Mxun@novonordisk.com)

Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin
+45 3079 1471
cftu@novonordisk.com (mailto:cftu@novonordisk.com)

Alex Bruce
+45 34 44 26 13
axeu@novonordisk.com (mailto:axeu@novonordisk.com)

Frederik Taylor Pitter
+1 609 613 0568
fptr@novonordisk.com (mailto:fptr@novonordisk.com)

Attachment

  • PR251231_China-semaglutide-patent (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8d0d4218-53f3-41b4-9cff-f96f4b6c7249)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.