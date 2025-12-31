

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new study in mice suggested that even small amounts of aspartame, an artificial sweetener commonly found in products like chewing gum, soft drinks, and tabletop sweeteners, may harm heart and brain health over time.



In the study, researchers in Spain added low doses of aspartame to the diets of male mice for a few days every two weeks for one year. The amount given was equal to about one-sixth of the daily intake considered safe for humans by the World Health Organization.



The researchers noted that mice that consumed aspartame lost more weight than those that did not, ending the study with 10-20 percent less body fat. However, they also showed signs of possible heart and brain problems.



The researchers found that the hearts of these mice did not pump as efficiently and showed small structural changes, suggesting added stress on the heart. Changes were also seen in how the brain used glucose. They noted that glucose use increased at the start, but by the end of the study, it dropped sharply, which could affect brain function.



'Either the aspartame-free intervals attenuated the magnitude of the behavioral changes, or mature mice are more tolerant of aspartame than younger animals, or else the mice adapt to long-term aspartame exposure,' the researchers explained.



'Until the neurological sequelae of aspartame are better understood, children and adolescents should probably avoid aspartame as far as possible, especially as a regular component of the diet.'



These mice also performed worse in memory and learning tests. They moved more slowly and took longer to complete maze tasks, pointing to mild cognitive decline. The researchers said these brain changes were relatively mild compared with earlier studies where mice consumed aspartame daily or for shorter periods. They added that more research is needed to find out whether similar effects could occur in humans.



'These findings suggest that aspartame at permitted doses can compromise the function of major organs, and so it would be advisable to reassess the safety limits for humans,' the study concluded.



