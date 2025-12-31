Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2025) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, is excited to announce today a new commercial order and an extension of its distribution partnership in South Korea.

The expanded collaboration with Mavericks Co. Ltd ("Mavens"), a South Korea-based healthcare distribution company (www.mavens.kr), marks another step forward in TempraMed's growth across Asia and follows the recent granting of a South Korean patent protecting its proprietary thermal-insulation technology. Mavens brings established relationships across the South Korean healthcare ecosystem, supporting continued market expansion and access to patients and care providers nationwide.

South Korea represents one of the region's fastest-growing markets for injectable therapies, supported by a robust pharmaceutical industry. The country's pharmaceutical market is one of the largest in Asia, with revenues expected to grow significantly over the next decade.

Within this broader market, diabetes medications - including insulin and newer non-insulin injectables - show strong demand. The South Korean diabetes drugs sector alone is valued at nearly US$1 Bn and is projected to continue growing as the prevalence of diabetes rises with aging and lifestyle shifts 1 .

As patients increasingly rely on temperature-sensitive therapies such as insulin, GLP-1 receptor agonists, biologics, and emergency injectables, protecting these medications from heat, cold, and environmental extremes becomes critical. Heat and cold exposure can degrade potency and jeopardize treatment effectiveness, highlighting the importance of reliable passive thermal protection in everyday life.

The extended distribution agreement strengthens TempraMed's footprint within South Korea's healthcare and retail ecosystems, enabling broader reach to pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, and patient communities. By deepening its partnership with its South Korean distributor, TempraMed aims to accelerate market penetration in the region and support people living with chronic conditions in their daily lives.

This expanded relationship builds on TempraMed's recent distribution agreements across Turkey, Israel, and Europe, reinforcing the Company's accelerating global expansion strategy.

"Our ongoing partnership with TempraMed has demonstrated the importance of practical, everyday solutions for patients using injectable medications," said Chang Gyu An, CEO, Mavens. "This expanded agreement allows us to build on existing momentum and further integrate these solutions into South Korea's healthcare and pharmacy ecosystem."

"This expanded partnership comes at a pivotal time for South Korea, where demand for injectable medications - from diabetes therapies to biologics - is rising rapidly. We look forward to fulfilling the commercial order and therefore providing our devices to the South Korean healthcare market," said Ron Nagar, CEO, TempraMed. "With our newly granted patent, an even stronger local presence, and the recent launch of our VIVI Cap Smart device, we are better positioned than ever to ensure that patients and healthcare providers have access to reliable temperature-protection solutions that safeguard medication quality and support better health outcomes. We are encouraged by our continued, strong relationship with Mavens, and are excited for further expansion opportunities."

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. Headquartered in Israel with operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements or information". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements made regarding information about future plans, expectations and objectives of the Company overall.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, developments and changes in laws and regulations, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, competition, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of technology and social changes on the products and industry.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

