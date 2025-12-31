Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 31, 2025) -Sterling Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAG) (OTCQB: SAGGF) ("Sterling" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective as of 12:01 a.m. (EST) on December 31, 2025, it has completed a vertical short form amalgamation with its wholly-owned subsidiary, 17434006 Canada Inc. (the "Subsidiary").

The amalgamation of the Company and its Subsidiary was undertaken in order to simplify the corporate structure of the Company and to reduce administrative costs.

No securities of the Company will be issued in connection with the amalgamation and the Company's share capital will remain unchanged. All of the issued and outstanding shares of the Subsidiary will be cancelled, and the assets, liabilities and obligations of the Subsidiary will be assumed by the Company. The amalgamation will not have any significant effect on the business and operations of the Company and the shares of the Company will continue to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Sterling Metals

Sterling Metals is a mineral exploration company focused on large scale and high-grade Canadian exploration opportunities. The Company is advancing the 25,000-hectare Soo Copper Project in Ontario which has past production, and multiple breccia and porphyry targets strategically located near robust infrastructure and the 29,000-hectare Adeline Project in Labrador which covers an entire sediment-hosted copper belt with significant silver credits. Both opportunities have demonstrated potential for important new copper discoveries, underscoring Sterling's commitment to pioneering exploration in mineral rich Canada.

Sterling Metals acknowledges that its exploration activities within the Soo Copper project are conducted on the traditional lands of the Batchewana, Garden River, and Michipicoten First Nations of the North Shore of Lake Superior. We recognize and respect the longstanding and diverse relationships Indigenous Peoples have with the land and are committed to engaging in a manner that is respectful, transparent, and inclusive.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR

FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279283

Source: Sterling Metals Corp.