

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Google has started rolling out a fresh Reading mode for Chrome on Android, giving users a smoother and more modern look for reading articles.



This update tackles some of the issues from the prior version, which didn't display consistently on different pages and depended on a small shortcut near the address bar.



With the new design, you'll find the 'Show Reading mode' option consistently in Chrome's three-dot menu, right below the 'Listen to this page' feature.



This lets folks turn on Reading mode manually for most websites. The old button in the address bar is gone, but there's still an easy way to exit Reading mode.



What's cool is that the updated Reading mode doesn't take over your entire screen anymore. It keeps the Omnibox visible and introduces a revamped bottom sheet that uses Google's Material 3 Expressive design.



Users can tweak fonts, change text size up to 250 percent, and pick from light, sepia, or dark themes for the background. Plus, any settings you choose will carry over to different pages.



This redesign has been spotted on a handful of Android devices running Chrome version 143 on the stable channel. But it's not widely available just yet.



