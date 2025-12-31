Munters Group AB: Munters wins record orders for data center equipment with a total value of 2.1 BSEK

Munters business area Data Center Technologies (DCT) has received orders for chilled water computer room air handlers (CRAHs), coolant distribution units (CDUs) and chillers with a total value of appr. 2.1 BSEK. The customer is a colocation data center company in the US and deliveries are scheduled to begin in Q4 2026 and continue through Q1 2028.

Munters Group (MTRS), a global leader in energy efficient air treatment and climate control solutions, has, through the business area DCT, received orders from a colocation customer in the US. The orders, which will be included in Munters fourth quarter order intake for 2025, include all the major cooling components for the customers' chilled water infrastructure including custom CRAHs, CDUs and Geoclima Circlemiser chillers as well as service for start-up and commissioning. Production will take place in Munters US data center production facilities and deliveries are expected to take place at multiple data centers across the US starting in Q4 of 2026 and continuing through Q1 2028.

"Our long-standing collaboration with this customer is grounded in their trust in Munters and our continued technology development. In a highly demanding environment, an engagement of this scope demonstrates the confidence customers place in our ability to scale and compete. The DCT team has built the portfolio and the capabilities to operate at the highest level -bringing operational rigor and technical depth to complex, large-scale projects," says Klas Forsström, President and CEO of Munters.

"These orders perfectly reflect the vision behind our Geoclima acquisition-broadening our participation in the value chain and supplying complete chilled water systems to customers. They include units for air cooling and liquid cooling, covering thermal management from the server rooms to outdoor heat rejection, combining our own developments with the technology we acquired. It follows our direction from niche excellence toward broader technology leadership," says Stefan Aspman, President DCT and Group Vice President of Munters.

This information is information that Munters Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 18:15 CET on December 31, 2025.

For more information:

Investors and analysts

Line Dovärn, Head of Investor Relations

E-mail: line.dovarn@munters.com , Phone: +46 (0)730 488 444

Media

Daniel Frykholm, VP External Relations & Internal Communications

E-mail: daniel.frykholm@munters.com , Phone: +46 (0)702 067 786

About Munters Group

Munters is a global leader in energy-efficient air treatment and climate solutions. Using innovative technologies, Munters creates the perfect climate for customers in a wide range of industries. Munters has been defining the future of air treatment since 1955. Today, around 5,000 employees carry out manufacturing and sales in more than 25 countries. Munters Group AB reported annual net sales of more than SEK 15 billion in 2024 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.munters.com.