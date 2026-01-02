Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 02.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schon +250% im Plus - warum diese Goldstory gerade erst startet!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0BLDY | ISIN: AU000000NST8 | Ticker-Symbol: NS7
Tradegate
30.12.25 | 13:59
15,124 Euro
+0,28 % +0,042
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
DAXglobal Gold Miners
S&P/ASX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,02015,14430.12.25
0,0000,00030.12.25
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LTD15,124+0,28 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.