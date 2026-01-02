Anzeige
Ørsted A/S: Revolution Wind LLC to file Preliminary Injunction Against Lease Suspension Order

DJ Revolution Wind LLC to file Preliminary Injunction Against Lease Suspension Order 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Revolution Wind LLC to file Preliminary Injunction Against Lease Suspension Order 
02-Jan-2026 / 05:12 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2.1.2026 05:12:24 CET | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
 
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - January 1, 2026 - Today, Revolution Wind LLC ("Revolution Wind"), a 50/50 joint venture between 
Global Infrastructure Partners' Skyborn Renewables and Ørsted, filed a supplemental complaint in the U.S. District 
Court for the District of Columbia challenging the lease suspension order issued on December 22, 2025 by the U.S. 
Department of the Interior's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), to be followed by a motion for a preliminary 
injunction.   
 
While Revolution Wind continues to seek to work constructively with the Administration and other stakeholders towards 
an expeditious and durable resolution of this matter, it believes that the lease suspension order violates applicable 
law. As was the case with the August 2025 stop-work order, the Revolution Wind Project ("Project") faces substantial 
harm from a continuation of the lease suspension order. As a result, litigation is a necessary step to protect the 
rights of the Project.   
 
Revolution Wind secured all required federal and state permits in 2023, following extensive reviews that began more 
than nine years ago. As a requirement of the permitting process, the Project engaged in years-long consultation with 
the U.S Department of Defense [War] Military Aviation and Installation Assurance Siting Clearinghouse to address 
potential impacts to national security and defense capabilities from construction through to operation of the Project. 
Those consultations resulted in a fully executed formal agreement between the Department of War, the Department of the 
Air Force, and Revolution Wind outlining mitigation measures by the Project.   
 
Revolution Wind has spent and committed billions of dollars in reliance upon, and has met the requests of, a thorough 
review process. Additional federal reviews and approvals included the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, 
National Marine Fisheries Service, and many other agencies.  
 
Revolution Wind is in advanced stages of construction and is expected to be ready to deliver reliable, affordable power 
to American homes in 2026. The Project, now approximately 87 percent complete, has already installed all offshore 
foundations and 58 of 65 wind turbines. Export cable installation is complete, and both offshore substations have been 
installed. At the time of the lease suspension order, the Project was expected to begin generating power as soon as 
January 2026.     
 
The Project will strengthen electric grid reliability as a critical part of the Northeast energy supply, which is 
crucial to meeting growing energy demand. The Project is set to provide affordable power to more than 350,000 homes in 
2026 under 20-year power purchase agreements with utilities in Connecticut and Rhode Island. This includes supporting 
the growing power needs of data centers and AI, with experts including ISO-NE, the independent grid operator, warning 
that halting the Project may increase electricity costs and lower reliability for the region.    
 
Revolution Wind has supported thousands of American jobs across construction, operations, shipbuilding, and 
manufacturing, including more than 1,000 union jobs that have already contributed 2 million union work hours to this 
Project. The Project is a part of Ørsted's investment into American energy generation, grid upgrades, and port 
infrastructure, as well as a supply chain, including U.S. shipbuilding and manufacturing extending to more than 40 
states.   
 
Sunrise Wind LLC, a separate project and wholly owned subsidiary of Ørsted that also received a lease suspension order 
on December 22 continues to evaluate all options to resolve the matter, including engagement with relevant agencies and 
stakeholders and considering legal proceedings.  
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Ørsted Global Media Relations  
Michael Korsgaard   
+45 99 55 95 52  
globalmedia@orsted.com   
 
Revolution Wind Media Contact  
Meaghan Wims  
+1 401-261-1641  
mwims@duffyshanley.com  
 
Ørsted Investor Relations  
Valdemar Hoegh Andersen  
+45 99 55 56 71  
Ir@orsted.com  
 
About Ørsted 
Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. 
Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 
GW under construction. Ørsted's total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific, and North 
America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy 
plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a 
world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's 
shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and 
cancellation fees was DKK 24.8 billion (EUR 3.3 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.  

Attachments 
 . Revolution Wind LLC to file Preliminary Injunction Against Lease Suspension Order.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     Orsted 
LEI Code:   W9NG6WMZIYEU8VEDOG48 
Sequence No.: 413351 
EQS News ID:  2253460 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2253460&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 01, 2026 23:12 ET (04:12 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
