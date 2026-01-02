

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Final factory Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Friday.



At 2.00 am ET, UK Nationwide house price data is due. House prices are forecast to grow 1.2 percent on a yearly basis in December, following prior month's 1.8 percent gain.



At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes Spain's manufacturing PMI data. Economists expect the factory PMI to fall to 51.2 in December from 51.5 in the prior month.



At 3.45 am ET, Italy's factory PMI survey data is due. The index is seen at 50.0 in December, down from 50.6 in the previous month.



At 3.50 am ET, France's final manufacturing PMI data is due. The flash estimate showed that the factory PMI climbed to 50.6 in December from 47.8 in the prior month.



At 3.55 am ET, S&P Global is slated to release Germany's final manufacturing PMI data. Economists expect the index to fall to 47.7, as initially estimated, from 48.2 in the previous month.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank publishes euro area monetary aggregates for November.



In the meantime, the euro area manufacturing PMI survey data is due. The final PMI reading is seen at 49.2 in December, unchanged from the flash estimate and down from 49.6 in November.



At 4.30 am ET, S&P Global is set to issue the UK final manufacturing PMI data. The flash estimate showed that the index remained unchanged at 51.2 in December.



