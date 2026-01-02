

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Dutch manufacturing sector logged slower growth in December as weaker new order growth contributed to a reduction in production, survey data from S&P Global showed on Friday.



The headline Nevi Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index posted 51.1 in December, down from 51.8 in November.



Although the index remained above the threshold 50.0 mark, the score suggested the slowest growth since May.



The survey showed that production decreased in December due to weaker new order growth. However, employment showed a renewed increase and confidence in the outlook improved.



Regarding prices, the survey showed the strongest increase in input prices since last August. Likewise, output price inflation hit the highest in four months.



'All in all, it seems that basic industry will be under a more favourable constellation in 2026,' ABN AMRO Manufacturing Sector Economist Albert Jan Swart said. The firm expects Dutch industry to grow by 3 percent this year.



