Freitag, 02.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
Volta Finance Limited - Change of Investment Manager

Volta Finance Limited (VTA / VTAS)
(the "Company")

Change of Investment Manager

Guernsey, 02 January 2026

The Board of Volta Finance Limited (the "Board") is pleased to announce BNP Paribas Asset Management Europe ("BNP AM") as the Company's new investment manager.

The appointment of BNP AM is effective as of 31 December 2025 and follows the completion of the merger of AXA Investment Managers Paris ("AXA IM") and BNP AM, pursuant to which BNP AM (as the successor entity to AXA IM) has succeeded to the Company's existing investment management agreement ("IMA").

The terms of the IMA, including the level of fees payable by the Company, remain unchanged and the Board does not anticipate that any material changes will be made to the Company's current management arrangements.

For further information, please contact:

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT EUROPE
Head office:
1 boulevard Haussmann - 75009 Paris.
Mailing address:
Tour Majunga La Défense 9 -
6 place de la Pyramide -
92908 PARIS -
La Défense cedex.

ABOUT VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED

Volta Finance Limited is incorporated in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) and listed on Euronext Amsterdam and the London Stock Exchange's Main Market for listed securities. Volta's home member state for the purposes of the EU Transparency Directive is the Netherlands. As such, Volta is subject to regulation and supervision by the AFM, being the regulator for financial markets in the Netherlands.

Volta's Investment objectives are to preserve its capital across the credit cycle and to provide a stable stream of income to its Shareholders through dividends that it expects to distribute on a quarterly basis. The Company currently seeks to achieve its investment objectives by pursuing exposure predominantly to CLOs and similar asset classes. A more diversified investment strategy across structured finance assets may be pursued opportunistically. The Company has appointed BNP Paribas Asset Management Europe, an investment management company with a division specialised in structured credit, for the investment management of all its assets.

ABOUT BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT EUROPE

BNP AM is a company incorporated under the laws of France, having its registered office at 1 Boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris, France, registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Register under number 319 378 832, and registered as a portfolio management company with the AMF under approval no. GP 96002, issued on 19 April 1996.


