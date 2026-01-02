

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's retail sales decreased slightly in November after rising in the previous two months, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



The volume of retail sales fell 0.4 percent annually in November, reversing a 4.0 percent increase in October.



Retail sales of food, beverages, and tobacco in specialized stores plunged 23.0 percent annually in November, while those of automotive fuel in specialized stores grew by 13.0 percent. Data showed that online retail sales were 9.7 percent lower compared to last year.



On a monthly basis, retail sales declined 4.8 percent, in contrast to a 5.9 percent growth in October.



