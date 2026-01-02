

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's factory activity expanded at an accelerated pace at the end of the year, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed on Friday.



The purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector rose to 55.3 in December from a 4-month low of 54.7 in November. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.



'The strengthening of the krona and a sluggish global economy have not prevented the industry from growing, although there is a risk of setbacks later,' Swedish bank analyst Jorgen Kennemar said.



Among components, delivery times, inventory purchases, and production accounted for the largest contributions, while the employment index dragged down the total index.



Price pressures intensified in December, with the raw material and input supplier price index rising to 57.4 in December from 54.0 in November. Moreover, this was the highest level since July 2024 and moved closer to its historical average of 57.6.



