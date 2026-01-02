

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to nearly a 2-month high of 1.1631 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.1586.



The aussie advanced to a 4-day high of 105.13 against the yen and a 3-day high of 0.9190 against the Canadian dollar, from Thursday's closing value of 104.52 and 0.9158, respectively.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the aussie climbed to 2-day highs of 1.7538 and 0.6703 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7606 and 0.6672, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.17 against the kiwi, 106.00 against the yen, 0.92 against the loonie, 1.74 against the euro and 0.68 against the greenback.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News