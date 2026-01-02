Anzeige
Freitag, 02.01.2026
SILBER-TSUNAMI: $82/Unze - PRINCE SILVER EXPANDIERT BOHRPROGRAMM NACH HISTORISCHEM PREISANSTIEG
WKN: A2DY0M | ISIN: SE0010100958 | Ticker-Symbol: 18LB
Tradegate
02.01.26 | 09:30
20,910 Euro
+0,58 % +0,120
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.01.2026 08:30 Uhr
Investment AB Latour: Latour acquire Scandinavian Sealing AB - Densiq AB increases their services offer

Investment AB Latour (publ) has, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Densiq AB, a part of Latour Industries, signed an agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in Scandinavian Sealing AB.

Scandinavian Sealing is a leading supplier of high-quality services and equipment for leak sealing of pressurized systems within the process industry, as well as services for pipe sealing and on-site machining. The company was founded in 2003 by the brothers Manuel and Mikael Lundqvist and has a turnover of approximately SEK 15 million with 4 employees and a profitability exceeding Latour's financial target.

"With the acquisition of Scandinavian Sealing, we are strengthening Densiq's service offering. We are happy about this important addition and look forward to the future collaboration with Scandinavian Sealing's founders", says Magnus Ljungdahl, CEO of Densiq.

"We know Densiq well and see this acquisition as a natural next step for both us and the company. We are enthusiastic about becoming a part of the Latour family and jointly continuing to develop the company and taking it to the next level", says Manuel Lundqvist, CEO of Scandinavian Sealing.

The acquisition has no material impact on Latour's financial position.

Gothenburg, 2 January, 2026

INVESTMENT AB LATOUR (PUBL)
Johan Hjertonsson, President and CEO

For further information, please contact:
Magnus Ljungdahl, VD Densiq AB, +46 761 15 80 19
Fredrik Lycke, Investment Director, Investment AB Latour, +46 793 40 28 02

Latour Industries AB consists of a number of operating areas, each with its own business concept and business model. Our ambition is to develop independent entities, within the business area, that will eventually be able to establish themselves as separate business areas within Latour. Latour Industries has an annual turnover of SEK 2 billion.

Investment AB Latour is a mixed investment company consisting primarily of a wholly-owned industrial operations and an investment portfolio of listing holdings in which Latour is the principal owner or one of the principal owners. The investment portfolio consists of ten substantial holdings with a market value of SEK 88 billion as of 31 December, 2025. The wholly owned industrial operations have an annual turnover of approx. SEK 28 billion.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
