

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Investment AB Latour (18LB.F) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at SEK1.597 billion, or SEK2.49 per share. This compares with SEK1.462 billion, or SEK2.28 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.7% to SEK7.415 billion from SEK7.015 billion last year.



Investment AB Latour earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



