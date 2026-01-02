Kreate Group Oyj: Change in Kreate Group's Management Team: Heikki Pöyhönen appointed Head of the new unit focusing on underground rock construction

2.1.2026 09:00:01 EET | Kreate Group Oyj | Changes board/management/auditors

Kreate Group Plc's subsidiary Kreate Oy completed the acquisition of the entire share capital of SRV Infra Oy on 31 December 2025, as a result of which Kreate Group's business expanded into underground rock construction. Heikki Pöyhönen has been appointed Head of the new rock construction unit and a new member of the Management Team of Kreate Group Plc as of 2 January 2026.



Heikki Pöyhönen served as Head of SRV's Infrastructure Business and CEO of SRV Infra Oy in 2021-2025, and as a Site Manager and Project Development Manager at YIT in 2009-2021.



"Heikki is a highly experienced professional with a strong background in rock construction. It is natural that Heikki continues to lead the new business and team at Kreate that are familiar to him. I am confident that under Heikki's leadership, the new rock construction unit will continue its positive development at Kreate," says Timo Vikström, President and CEO of the Kreate Group.



"I am excited to join Kreate's yellow-and-black team. During my career, I have worked on construction sites, as a site manager, as a project development manager, and in recent years as the head of an entire infrastructure business. This experience has broadened my understanding of different perspectives of the business, enabling goal-oriented development and leadership with a clear understanding of realities. No one does this work alone; strength lies in cooperation across the board. I am therefore pleased to lead an enthusiastic group of highly skilled professionals. I believe that within the Kreate team, together with new colleagues and with the support of a major infrastructure company, we can develop operations even more systematically," says Heikki Pöyhönen, EVP, Rock Construction.

A photograph of Heikki Pöyhönen is attached to the release.

Kreate Group Plc Management Team as of 2 January 2026:

Timo Vikström, President and CEO

Tommi Hakanen, EVP, Special Foundation Engineering

Jaakko Kivi, EVP, Technical Office

Antti Kokkonen, EVP, Bridge Construction and Repair

Sami Laakso, Chief Operating Officer

Mikko Laine, CFO

Timo Leppänen, EVP, Railway Construction

Katja Pussinen, EVP, HR

Heikki Pöyhönen, EVP, Rock Construction

Juha Schönberg, EVP, Transport Infrastructure Construction

Kreate Group Plc

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, key media, https://kreategroup.fi/en/

Contacts

Niina Streng, Head of Investor Relations and ESG, Kreate Group Oyj, +358 41 732 3362, niina.streng@kreate.fi

About Kreate Group Oyj

Kreate Group is one of the leading infrastructure construction companies in Finland. The company offers solutions for bridges, roads and railways, environmental and ground engineering, circular economy and geotechnical needs. As a specialist in demanding projects, Kreate focuses on comprehensive quality and cost-effectiveness. The Group's revenue was EUR 275 million in 2024 and the company has over 500 employees. Kreate Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.