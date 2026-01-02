

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks kicked off the first trading session of 2026 on a firm note, with mining and energy stocks leading the surge.



The U.S. dollar started the new year on a weak note, holding near 98 on Fed rate-cut expectations, concerns about the U.S. economic outlook and anxiety about Fed independence.



The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.6 percent at 595.43 after rallying 17 percent last year in its biggest annual gain since 2021 amid resilient economic growth and the prospect of higher fiscal spending in the region.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 both rose around 0.4 percent, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 surged 0.9 percent, led by commodity-related stocks.



Anglo American, Antofagasta, Glencore and BP Plc all jumped around 2 percent while Shell traded 1.2 percent higher.



Skanska AB shares rose 1 percent. The construction company has signed an additional contract with an existing client to build a data center in USA.



In economic news, PMI figures from across the continent will be in the spotlight later today.



Earlier today, Nationwide's data showed that U.K. house prices dropped unexpectedly in December.



