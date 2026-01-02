EMGS: Going Concern & Capital Structure

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published by Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA's (the "Company" or "EMGS") on 5 November 2025 and to the Company's interim financial report for the third quarter of 2025. As announced, EMGS expects to require additional funding within the near term to sustain operations, and the Company is evaluating several alternatives to preserve value for its stakeholders, including restructuring options.

The Company has retained an external advisory firm to support in the ongoing evaluation of all available options to preserve and maximise value for its shareholders and other stakeholders.

The Company has interest-bearing debt of USD 19.5 million outstanding under the convertible bond issue Elec ASA 18/25 FRN USD FLOOR STEP C CONV ("EMGS03"). Based on current activity levels and the Company's outlook, the existing capital structure is not considered sustainable.

One of the potential options the Company is therefore evaluating, is a partial or complete conversion of the convertible bonds under EMGS03 into new equity in the Company. It is expected that any such conversion, if implemented, would be carried out at or below the current market price of the Company's shares. A full conversion at or below the current trading price for the Company's shares would result in significant dilution for existing shareholders.

The Company continues to assess all available strategic and financial alternatives. Should EMGS elect to pursue a full conversion of the EMGS03 Bonds, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to obtain the requisite consent from a sufficient majority of bondholders to pass the bondholders' resolution(s) required to effect such conversion. Furthermore, even if a conversion is successfully completed, there can be no assurance that this alone will be sufficient to establish a financially sustainable long-term solution for the Company.

Further updates will be provided as appropriate.



Contact

Anders Eimstad, Chief Financial Officer, +47 948 25 836

This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

About EMGS

EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel. CSEM technology can also be used to detect the presence of marine mineral deposits (primarily Seabed Massive Sulphides) and in other offshore construction and exploration activity.

