EMGS - Vessel activity and multi-client sales update for the fourth quarter 2025

Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA (the "Company" or "EMGS") releases information on vessel activity and multi-client sales during the quarter approximately 4-5 working days after the close of each quarter. The Company defines vessel utilisation as the percentage of the vessel charter period spent on proprietary or multi-client data acquisition. Downtime (technical or maritime), mobilisation, steaming, and some standby activities are not included in the utilisation rate.

The Atlantic Guardian was redelivered to her owners at the expiry of the current charter period on 20 October 2025.

The utilization for the fourth quarter was 0% compared with 31% for the fourth quarter 2024.

Multi-client revenues in the fourth quarter
The Company expects to recognize USD 3.5 million in multi-client prefunding revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025. The prefunding revenue in the fourth quarter includes fully prefunded surveys acquired in the third quarter of 2025, for which final data delivery was made in the fourth quarter of 2025.

EMGS will publish its fourth quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday 12 February 2026 prior to 07:30 local time (Norway).

Contact
Anders Eimstad, Chief Financial Officer, +47 948 25 836

This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

About EMGS
EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel. CSEM technology can also be used to detect the presence of marine mineral deposits (primarily Seabed Massive Sulphides) and in other offshore construction and exploration activity.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
