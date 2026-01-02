Anzeige
Freitag, 02.01.2026
WKN: 858821 | ISIN: FR0000120503
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.01.2026 08:42 Uhr
34 Leser
Bouygues: Pascal Grangé has handed over his office as Deputy Chief Executive Officer to the Board of Directors

Press release

As announced in the press release of 31 July 2025, Pascal Grangé has handed over his office as Deputy Chief Executive Officer to the Board of Directors as a result of his upcoming retirement in 2026, effective as of 31 December 2025.

The Board of Directors has acknowledged his decision. The Board did not appoint a new Deputy Chief Executive Officer to replace Pascal Grangé, while Stéphane Stoll was appointed Chief Financial Officer of the Group on 1 August 2025.

The termination of Pascal Grangé's executive office is not subject to any specific financial conditions, such as severance benefits or non-competition indemnities.

In addition to his fixed remuneration of €950,000, Pascal Grangé may receive the following variable remuneration in accordance with the remuneration policies approved by successive Annual General Meetings:
- Annual variable remuneration,
- Long-term variable remuneration,
- "Article 82" supplementary pension rights.

As all these elements are subject to performance conditions, as described in the applicable remuneration policies, they will be submitted to the approval of the relevant meetings of the Board of Directors - in the first instance, the Board meeting of 25 February 2026 which will approve the full-year 2025 financial statements - and of the relevant Annual General Meetings - in the first instance, the Annual General Meeting of 23 April 2026 for the ex post say on pay.

The amounts that will be proposed to be paid to Pascal Grangé in respect of these various elements will be set out in the Company's Universal Registration Document.

Under the terms of his employment contract with the Company, which has been suspended for the duration of his term of office, Pascal Grangé will serve as an advisor to the Group's senior management until his retirement.

About Bouygues

Bouygues is a diversified services group operating in over 80 countries with 200,000 employees all working to make life better every day. Its business activities in construction (Colas, Bouygues Construction, Bouygues Immobilier), energies & services (Equans), telecoms (Bouygues Telecom) and media (TF1) are able to drive growth since they all satisfy constantly changing and essential needs.

Contact: presse@bouygues.com | Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 20 12 01

BOUYGUES SA | 32 avenue Hoche | 75378 Paris cedex 08 | bouygues.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
