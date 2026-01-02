

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar rose to 2-day highs of 0.5771 against the U.S. dollar and 90.43 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5759 and 90.22, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi advanced to a 2-day high of 2.0377 from Thursday's closing value of 2.0397.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.58 against the greenback, 92.00against the yen and 2.01 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News