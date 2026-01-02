

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar rose to 2-day highs of 1.3702 against the U.S. dollar and 114.51 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.3727 and 114.13, respectively.



Against the euro, the loonie advanced to a 2-day high of 1.6083 from Thursday's closing value of 1.6123.



If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.35 against the greenback, 115.00 against the yen and 1.59 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News