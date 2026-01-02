

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The U.S. dollar rose to near 2-week high of 1.1713 against the euro and 157.00 against the yen, from an early 3-day low of 1.1765 and 2-day low of 156.52, respectively.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the greenback advanced to 2-day highs of 1.3445 and 0.7942 from an early 3-day lows of 1.3491 and 0.7908, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.16 against the euro, 158.00 against the yen, 1.33 against the pound and 0.80 against the franc.



