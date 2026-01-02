Moonpig Group Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 02

2 January 2026

Moonpig Group plc

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1R, Moonpig Group plc notifies the market that as at 31 December 2025, Moonpig Group plc's ordinary issued share capital consi sts of 316,112,011 ordinary shares of 10 pence.

Moonpig Group plc does not hold any shares in Treasury, but holds 2,071,556 ordinary shares in the Moonpig Group plc Employee Benefit Trust (EBT). The trustee has agreed not to vote the ordinary shares held by it. As such 2,071,556 ordinary shares are treated as not carrying voting rights.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Moonpig Group plc is 314,040,455.

Moonpig Group Andy MacKinnon, Chief Financial Officer investors@moonpig.com

