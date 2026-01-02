

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The United States has urged China to exercise restraint, cease its military pressure against Taiwan, and instead engage in meaningful dialogue.



China's military activities and rhetoric toward Taiwan and others in the region increase tensions unnecessarily, according to Thomas Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the Department of State.



The United States supports peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and opposes unilateral changes to the status quo, including by force or coercion, he added.



