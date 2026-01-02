CNH Industrial N.V.: CNH announces appointments to Global Leadership Team

CNH announces appointments to Global Leadership Team

Carlo Materazzo appointed as Chief Manufacturing Officer

Britton Worthen appointed as Chief Legal & Compliance Officer

Basildon, January 2, 2026

CNH (NYSE: CNH) announces the appointments of Carlo Materazzo as Chief Manufacturing Officer and Britton Worthen as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer to its Global Leadership Team, effective January 1, 2026.

These appointments reinforce CNH's commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and strong governance as the Company continues to drive growth and transformation across its global operations.

Carlo Materazzo assumes the role of Chief Manufacturing Officer, responsible for global agriculture industrial operations across five regions and 15 countries. Mr. Materazzo brings over 20 years of international experience in manufacturing, operations, and logistics.

Britton Worthen joins CNH as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer, bringing extensive experience in legal strategy, compliance, and corporate governance. Mr. Worthen will advise the Company's governing bodies on key legal issues and risks. He will also serve as Board Secretary to the CNH Board of Directors.

Gerrit Marx, Chief Executive Officer at CNH: "These appointments reflect CNH's ongoing commitment to strengthening our leadership team with world-class talent. Carlo and Britton bring a wealth of experience and proven track records in their respective fields, and I am confident they will play pivotal roles in advancing our strategic priorities. I would also like to extend my sincere gratitude to Roberto Russo for his longstanding service to CNH as Chief Legal and Compliance Officer and Board Secretary, wishing him all the best for his retirement; and to Carlos Santiago for his contributions to our Manufacturing organization."

