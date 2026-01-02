

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. government has sanctioned four companies for operating in Venezuela's oil sector and identified four associated oil tankers as blocked property.



The companies sanctioned by U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control are Corniola Limited, Krape Myrtle Co Ltd, Winky International Limited, and Aries Global Investment Ltd.



The blocked oil tankers are Nord Star, Rosalind, Della and Valiant.



The Trump Administration is blocking those oil tankers, which are part of the shadow fleet serving Venezuela, and continue to provide financial resources that fuel President Nicolas Maduro's regime.



Maduro's regime increasingly depends on a shadow fleet of worldwide vessels to facilitate sanctionable activity, including sanctions evasion, and to generate revenue for its destabilizing operations, the U.S. Department of the Treasury said in a press release.



'President Trump has been clear: We will not allow the illegitimate Maduro regime to profit from exporting oil while it floods the United States with deadly drugs,' said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. 'The Treasury Department will continue to implement President Trump's campaign of pressure on Maduro's regime.'



