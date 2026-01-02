

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed a Proclamation invoking Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 freezing increases in tariffs for upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities for another year.



The delay in imposing the tariff hike comes as the Trump administration continues to engage in productive negotiations with trade partners to address trade reciprocity and national security concerns with respect to imports of wood products.



The increase in tariff rates for upholstered furniture, kitchen cabinets, and vanities that are being imported to the United States was set to take place on January 1, 2026.



That means the current 25 percent tariff on these products, as imposed under the September 25, 2025 Proclamation, will remain in effect.



Earlier this year, Trump imposed tariffs on imports of timber, lumber, and wood products after finding that the quantities and circumstances of the imports of them threatened national security.



Trump says that an over-reliance on foreign timber, lumber, and their derivative products could jeopardize the United States' defense capabilities, construction industry, and economic strength.



