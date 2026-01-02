

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. and partner forces have killed seven operatives of Islamic State and captured 18 others in a ten-day large-scale series of air strikes in Syria.



U.S. Central Command said that during 11 missions conducted between December 20 and 29 four ISIS weapons caches were destroyed.



These operations followed the launch of Operation Hawkeye Strike on December 19 when U.S. and Jordanian forces struck more than 70 targets with more than 100 precision munitions. The massive strike, executed by dozens of fighter aircraft, attacked helicopters and artillery, destroyed ISIS infrastructure and weapons sites across central Syria.



'We will not relent,' said Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of CENTCOM. 'We are steadfast in commitment to working with regional partners to root out the ISIS threat posed to U.S. and regional security.'



'Continuing to hunt down terrorist operatives, eliminate ISIS networks, and work with partners to prevent an ISIS resurgence makes America, the region, and the world safer,' said Cooper.



In 2025, Islamic State conspired at least 11 plots or attacks against targets in the United States, according to CENTCOM. In response, U.S. and partner forces in Syria have conducted operations during the last 12 months that resulted in the death of more than 20 terrorists and the arrest of 300 others.



