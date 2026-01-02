

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cryptocurrencies are trading firmly in the green as world markets ushered in the new year. Despite a record high touched by Bitcoin, 2025 was indeed a turbulent year for cryptocurrencies. With renewed hopes of further easing from the Federal Reserve as well as regulatory support for crypto friendly policies, markets expect 2026 to be positive for cryptocurrencies.



Overall crypto market capitalization increased 2.1 percent overnight to the level of $3.03 trillion. 75 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent whereas 6 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent. The 24-hour trading volume declined 10 percent overnight to $74 billion.



The Made in America category of cryptocurrencies recorded an overnight jump of 3.2 percent in market capitalization to $395 billion or 13 percent of the overall crypto market.



Market capitalization of the not-so-volatile stablecoins edged up 0.15 percent to $316 billion or 10.4 percent of the overall crypto market.



Market capitalization of the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) category increased 2.5 percent to $265 billion or 8.7 percent of the overall crypto market.



Market capitalization of the privacy cryptocurrencies edged up 0.13 percent to $67 billion or 2.2 percent of the overall crypto market.



Meme category market capitalization gained 9.1 percent overnight to $41 billion implying a market share of 1.34 percent.



The AI & Big Data category recorded an overnight addition of 6.7 percent, lifting market capitalization to $18 billion or 0.6 percent of the overall crypto market.



Bitcoin (BTC) which closed at $87,508.83 on December 31 is currently trading at $89,640.19, implying year-to-date gains of 2.4 percent. The leading cryptocurrency is trading around 29 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. Overnight gains are at 2.2 percent whereas gains are almost 1 percent on a weekly basis. Amidst the tussle between bulls and bears, Bitcoin traded between $89,824.92 and $87,710.06 in the past 24 hours.



Data from Farside Investors showed outflows of $348 million from Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. on Wednesday. The previous day had witnessed inflows of $355 million. Market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) topped with outflows of $99 million.



Ethereum (ETH) which was last traded at $2,967.04 on December 31 is currently trading at $3,057.74, implying year-to-date gains of 3.1 percent. The leading alternate coin is trading 38 percent below the peak of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. Ether has rallied 2.7 percent in the past 24 hours and 3 percent on a weekly basis. Ether traded between $3,064.71 and $2,973.97 in the past 24 hours.



Ether Spot ETF products in the U.S. saw outflows of $72 million on Wednesday versus inflows of $68 million a day earlier.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) added 1.3 percent overnight and 3.7 percent over the past week. BNB, which was last traded at $863.26 on December 31 is currently trading at $871.28, implying year-to-date gains of 0.9 percent. BNB is trading 36 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



5th ranked XRP (XRP) jumped 2.5 percent overnight to trade at $1.89, around 51 percent below the all-time high touched on January 4, 2018. The cryptocurrency was last traded at $1.84 on December 31, implying year-to-date gains of 3.1 percent. Gains exceed 1 percent on a weekly basis.



Solana (SOL) ranked 7th overall surged 3.4 percent overnight and 4.3 percent in the past week to trade at $129.00. Given the last traded price of $124.48 on December 31, year-to-date gains are close to 3.6 percent. SOL's currently price is around 56 percent below its record high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



8th ranked TRON (TRX) edged down 0.16 percent overnight to trade at $0.2845. Gains over the past 7 days exceed 2.2 percent. The trading price is 35 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024. TRON's year-to-date gains are 0.09 percent.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) jumped 10.2 percent overnight and 5.5 percent over the past week to trade at $0.1325. The leading meme coin which closed trading on the last day of 2025 at $0.1173 is currently trading at $0.1325, adding more than 13 percent till date in 2026. DOGE is now trading 82 percent below the previous peak of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Cardano (ADA) surged 7.6 percent overnight to trade at $0.3639. ADA is currently trading 88 percent below the record high of $3.10 touched on September 2, 2021. From the level of $0.3328 at close of 2025, ADA has now rallied to $0.3639, implying year-to-date gains of 9.3 percent.



38th ranked Pepe (PEPE) topped overnight gains with a surge of more than 24 percent. 70th ranked Render (RENDER) and 95th ranked Aerodrome Finance (AERO) followed with gains of more than 17 percent overnight.



22nd ranked Canton (CC) topped overnight losses with a decline of 11.9 percent. 41st ranked MemeCore (M) followed with losses of 5.8 percent.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News