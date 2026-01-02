

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's factory activity logged a steeper improvement in December amid acceleration in new order growth, survey data from S&P Global showed on Friday.



The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 52.9 in December from 52.7 in November. A reading above 50.0 indicates expansion.



Production growth was quickened from November's recent low, and greater new sales were attributed to competitively priced goods and a gain in demand momentum. New export business grew slightly amid more demand from clients in Europe.



Meanwhile, output rose at the slowest pace in three months, stemming from a marked deterioration in supplier performance and material shortages.



On the price front, input price inflation accelerated to a 9-month high, and the charge inflation was also quicker than in November.



Firms scaled up their staffing numbers in line with greater production requirements, though the pace of job creation eased slightly from the previous month.



Looking ahead, Greek manufacturers remained confident about output expectations, with the degree of optimism rising to a seven-month high amid hopes of more upbeat demand conditions and investment in new products and machinery.



