

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The euro fell to nearly a 2-week low of 1.1713 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day low of 183.72 against the yen, from an early 3-day high of 1.1765 and a 4-day high of 184.43, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the pound, the euro slid to 3-day lows of 0.9295 and 0.8708 from early 2-day highs of 0.9316 and 0.8726, respectively.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.16 against the greenback, 180.00 against the yen, 0.91 against the franc and 0.86 against the pound.



