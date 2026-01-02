

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Global markets ushered in 2026 on a positive note even as expectations of a more dovish Federal Reserve supported sentiment. Despite lingering concerns about the geopolitical situation as well as AI-led tech valuations, market mood on the opening day of 2026 remains broadly positive.



Wall Street Futures are trading in mildly positive territory. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a strong positive note. Asian markets too finished on a mostly positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has edged up. Ten-year bond yields hardened across regions.



Crude oil prices are trading on a negative note. Gold prices rallied. Cryptocurrencies have gained.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 48,251.00, up 0.39% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,884.00, up 0.57% Germany's DAX at 24,580.11, up 0.37% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,973.43, up 0.42% France's CAC 40 at 8,180.32, up 0.38% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,831.75, up 0.70% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 50,339.48, down 0.37% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,727.80, up 0.15% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,968.84, up 0.09% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,338.47, up 2.76%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1725, down 0.21% GBP/USD at 1.3442, down 0.27% USD/JPY at 156.98, up 0.19% AUD/USD at 0.6691, up 0.27% USD/CAD at 1.3735, up 0.08% Dollar Index at 98.44, up 0.12%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.156%, up 0.14% Germany at 2.8770%, up 0.52% France at 3.592%, up 0.90% U.K. at 4.5040%, up 0.67% Japan at 2.072%, up 0.00%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $60.43, down 0.69%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $57.08, down 0.59%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $4,398.50, up 1.32%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $89,426.40, up 1.80% Ethereum at $3,051.68, up 2.40% BNB at $869.87, up 1.54% XRP at $1.89, up 2.45% Solana at $128.29, up 2.71%



