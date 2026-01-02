

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - LG Electronics (066570.KS) announced on Friday that will introduce its 2026 LG gram lineup at CES 2026, highlighting a new ultra-light Aerominum material that enhances durability while maintaining a premium metallic design.



Select models feature advanced dual AI, combining on-device intelligence with cloud-based AI, and support Microsoft Copilot+ PC. The lineup also improves connectivity through enhanced gram Link and adds remote security via LG ThinQ.



Flagship models include the gram Pro 17, billed as the world's lightest 17-inch RTX laptop, and the gram Pro 16, an ultra-portable productivity-focused device.



LG is closed Friday trading at KRW 91,400, down KRW 500 or 0.54 percent on the Korean Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News